iPhone 16 expected to get iOS 18.2 with new Apple AI features in early December: Report

iOS 18.2 could be released on December 9, as per a new report. Here's what you need to know.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Nov 13 2024, 12:31 IST
iPhone 16 expected to get iOS 18.2 with new Apple AI Features in early December: Report
iPhone 16 and other compatible devices could soon get the iOS 18.2 update. (Bloomberg)

If you've been eagerly awaiting the iOS 18.2 update, with its anticipated Apple intelligence features, there's good news. According to a report by MacRumors, the update could roll out as soon as 9th December—which is now just a few weeks away. The update is expected for all Apple devices that support iOS 18, but the AI features will be limited to a few.

Also Read: Apple is reportedly working on a camera, but it isn't what you expect

More about Apple iPhone 16 Pro
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹119,900
Check details
See full Specifications

British Carrier EE's iOS 18.2 Reveal: Merely a Coincidence? 

The publication reveals that this information came from a British carrier, EE. The carrier notified its customers that a feature, “Wi-Fi calling on other supported iCloud-connected devices,” will be discontinued on 9th December. This feature allows users to make Wi-Fi calls from devices like Macs, even when their iPhone isn't near them. MacRumors also notes that the second developer beta of iOS 18.2 includes new carrier settings for EE. This updated version removes the “Add Wi-Fi Calling for Other Devices” toggle from the Wi-Fi calling section in the Settings app.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

This may not be a mere coincidence, as MacRumors suggests EE may have inadvertently revealed the release date for iOS 18.2 as 9th December. While the publication isn't certain, it considers this date highly likely.

Also Read: Bali Volcano: Flight tracking website show empty air space around Denpasar

Apple Has Already Confirmed a December 2024 Release for iOS 18.2

Apple has already confirmed that iOS 18.2 will arrive in December, bringing major Apple intelligence features to supported iPhones, including the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 16 series. The new features will include “Image Playground,” “Image Wand,” and ChatGPT integration.

Devices not getting Apple Intelligence: iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone SE 2, iPhone SE 3, iPhone 11 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 14 series, and iPhone 15 (standard). 

Also Read: Deadpool & Wolverine, Jigra and other upcoming OTT releases this month: Check list here

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Nov, 12:31 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iPhone 16 expected to get iOS 18.2 with new Apple AI features in early December: Report
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX November 13 redeem codes: All about Booyah Top-Up event

Garena Free Fire MAX November 13 redeem codes: All about Booyah Top-Up event
GTA 6

GTA 6 graphics could be inferior for Indian gamers. Here’s why
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 12: Mystery Shop rewards and more

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 12: Mystery Shop rewards and more
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to stop working on these smartphones, Here’s what you need to know
PS Plus November 2024 games

PS Plus November 2024 expected games: Will Hogwarts Legacy and Lego 2K Drive join the free games?

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets