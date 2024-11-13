If you've been eagerly awaiting the iOS 18.2 update, with its anticipated Apple intelligence features, there's good news. According to a report by MacRumors, the update could roll out as soon as 9th December—which is now just a few weeks away. The update is expected for all Apple devices that support iOS 18, but the AI features will be limited to a few.

Also Read: Apple is reportedly working on a camera, but it isn't what you expect

More about Apple iPhone 16 Pro Apple iPhone 16 Pro Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage See full Specifications

British Carrier EE's iOS 18.2 Reveal: Merely a Coincidence?

The publication reveals that this information came from a British carrier, EE. The carrier notified its customers that a feature, “Wi-Fi calling on other supported iCloud-connected devices,” will be discontinued on 9th December. This feature allows users to make Wi-Fi calls from devices like Macs, even when their iPhone isn't near them. MacRumors also notes that the second developer beta of iOS 18.2 includes new carrier settings for EE. This updated version removes the “Add Wi-Fi Calling for Other Devices” toggle from the Wi-Fi calling section in the Settings app.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

This may not be a mere coincidence, as MacRumors suggests EE may have inadvertently revealed the release date for iOS 18.2 as 9th December. While the publication isn't certain, it considers this date highly likely.

Also Read: Bali Volcano: Flight tracking website show empty air space around Denpasar

Apple Has Already Confirmed a December 2024 Release for iOS 18.2

Apple has already confirmed that iOS 18.2 will arrive in December, bringing major Apple intelligence features to supported iPhones, including the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 16 series. The new features will include “Image Playground,” “Image Wand,” and ChatGPT integration.

Devices not getting Apple Intelligence: iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone SE 2, iPhone SE 3, iPhone 11 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 14 series, and iPhone 15 (standard).

Also Read: Deadpool & Wolverine, Jigra and other upcoming OTT releases this month: Check list here