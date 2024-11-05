In September, when the iPhone 16 was launched, Apple heavily promoted the Camera Control button. However, one feature that the brand highlighted—the ability to lock focus and exposure—was not included at launch. In fact, it remains unavailable even with the iOS 18.1 update released a week ago. However, this has changed with the release of iOS 18.2 Beta 2. The iOS 18.2 beta is now out for developers, and with it, Apple has finally introduced the ability to lock focus and exposure using the Camera Control on the iPhone 16 models. This includes both the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Pro.

iPhone 16 Focus And Exposure Lock Using Camera Control: How It Works

To use the camera control button on the iPhone 16 for locking focus and exposure, you need to lightly press and hold the camera control. This action locks the focus and exposure in place. What this will do is prevent the exposure and focus from dynamically changing, giving you more “control” over your shot. This results in more controlled images, rather than relying on the phone for exposure and focus.

This feature is particularly handy when you're trying to shoot a specific object but don't want the phone to adjust the focus or exposure, especially in controlled lighting. For it to work, you will need to keep holding the camera control button, and when you fully press the button, a photo will be taken, akin to how professional SLRs and mirrorless cameras work. This feature is expected to be part of the iOS 18.2 update for the iPhone 16. However, if you can't wait for the stable release, you can download the developer beta 2 of iOS 18.2 right now.

What More Is Coming With iOS 18.2?

Alongside this feature for the iPhone 16, users can also expect headline Apple intelligence features such as Genmoji, Image Playground, the integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT, and even visual intelligence. However, Visual Intelligence is exclusive to the iPhone 16 and will not be available on the iPhone 15 Pro.

Additionally, Apple will be supporting more languages for Apple intelligence, meaning more countries will be able to use it and won't be limited to US English. This update is expected to launch in a stable capacity in December, so you will need to wait for a month.

