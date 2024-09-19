iPhone 16 India sale begins tomorrow: Price, cashback, offers, trade-in and more

iPhone 16 India sale begins on September 20 and potential buyers across the country are waiting to get their hands on the latest iPhone model. Launched at Apple Glowtime event 2024, iPhone 16 is the most affordable model in the iPhone 16 series that also comprises iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Plus. Pre-bookings for the iPhone 16 started on September 13 and deliveries of the models will begin on September 20. If you missed the chance to reserve your iPhone 16, you can still buy it from offline and online stores after checking for availability.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Know why it may be first of its kind

More about Apple iPhone 16 Apple iPhone 16 Blue

Blue 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB See full Specifications

iPhone 16 price in India

Apple has kept the price of the new iPhone 16 the same as its predecessor iPhone 15. The base iPhone 16 model with 128GB is priced at ₹79,900. The 256GB and 512GB variants are priced at ₹89,900 and ₹10,99,900 respectively. Users can get the new iPhone 16 in five colour options - Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, White and Black.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple's big update

iPhone 16 sale: Offers in India

Buyers can save up to ₹5000 instantly on iPhone 16 with eligible cards from American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank. Apart from this, buyers can also choose to pay using low monthly instalments with no cost EMI for 3 or 6 months from most leading banks.

Apple Trade In: Get ₹4000 - ₹67500 when you exchange your current device, and apply it towards your new iPhone. And you can do it all online.

Entertainment: Get 3 months of Apple Music free with the purchase of your new iPhone. Also get 3 months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade free.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!