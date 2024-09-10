iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus launched with new Capture button, A18 chip and more- All details

Apple has introduced the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus as part of its latest smartphone lineup. These new models retain the familiar design of their predecessors but include several upgrades. A key addition is the Action button, which was first seen on the iPhone 15 Pro models. There is also a new Capture button that allows users to manage camera functions more efficiently.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: Specifications and Features

iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Plus boasts a larger 6.7-inch screen. Both models offer displays that can reach up to 2000 nits of peak brightness and adjust down to 1 nit. The back glass on both models now has integrated colour throughout and is strengthened through an optimised dual-ion exchange process, followed by polishing and etching for a textured matte finish.

Both devices are powered by the A18 Bionic chip, which improves performance and energy efficiency. The A18 chip's neural engine is twice as fast in machine learning tasks compared to previous models. The A18 processor also offers a 30% increase in CPU performance over the iPhone 15 and uses 30% less power than the A16 chip. Additionally, the 5-core GPU is 40% faster than that of the iPhone 15.

In the camera department, the iPhone 16 features a 48MP Fusion camera that includes a 2x Telephoto option. It also offers a new 12MP Ultra Wide camera with autofocus, which supports macro photography and collects up to 2.6 times more light for improved image quality, according to Apple.

On the other hand, the device features a new hardware elements such as the Action button, which replaces the traditional mute switch, and a touch-sensitive Camera Control button. This Action button, available on both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, allows users to perform various functions with a single press. It can be used to take photos, adjust zoom levels, open the camera or flashlight, switch between Ring and Silent modes, recognize music with Shazam, and access features like Voice Memos, Focus, Translate, and accessibility options including Magnifier. Users can also use Shortcuts for additional functionalities.

The design of the iPhone 16 remains similar to the iPhone 15, featuring a squared-off frame, rear glass with MagSafe wireless charging support, Apple's Dynamic Island for the front camera and Face ID, and a USB-C port. The rear lenses are aligned vertically, a design choice that supports better spatial video capabilities for the Apple Vision Pro.

The iPhone 16 will be the first mainstream model to use Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI features, following a software update in October. This update will introduce new capabilities such as Genmoji, Image Playgrounds, and improved Siri functionality. Apple will gradually expand language support for these features, starting with U.S. English and additional dialects in December, with further languages added next year.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: Price and Availability

Both the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus have a base price of $799 and $899, respectively, and come with 128GB of storage. You can pre-order the iPhone 16 starting this Friday.