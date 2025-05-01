iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 15 get a huge price drop during Amazon Great Summer Sale - Details

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 has arrived, bringing with it some of the most exciting deals and discounts on the top premium and flagship smartphones, including the latest iPhone models. Whether you're in the market for an iPhone 15, iPhone 16, or the iPhone 16 Pro, now is the time to grab one at a significantly reduced price. Here's a look at the new prices and what each model has to offer.

iPhone 15

iPhone 15

B0CHX1W1XY-1

The iPhone 15 is now available for 58,999 for the 128GB variant, a major discount from its original price of 79,990. This model has dropped by Rs. 20,991, making it the lowest price to date. Additionally, customers will receive Rs. 1,769 in Amazon Pay balance as cashback.

Also read: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and more mobiles at up to 37% discount in Amazon sale

The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch display and comes in various color options, including pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. Powered by the A16 Bionic chip, it delivers fast performance. The rear camera system includes a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera. The front camera offers 12MP for selfies and video calls.

iPhone 16

B0DGJHBX5Y-2

The iPhone 16, launched last year, is now priced at 69,999 on Flipkart and 72,900 on Amazon, down from its original price of 79,900. Additional trade-in offers and bank discounts can reduce the price further.

This model features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and HDR support. The iPhone 16 is powered by the 3nm A18 Bionic chipset and includes 8GB of RAM to enhance AI capabilities. It offers up to 22 hours of playback time and comes with IP68 water and dust resistance. The 48MP fusion camera setup supports 2x optical zoom, while the 12MP macro lens adds more flexibility for photography. The front camera offers 12MP for clear selfies.

Also read: iPhone 15, OnePlus 13R and more best offer prices revealed- Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

iPhone 16 Pro

B0DGJ7X1DX-3

For those seeking the flagship iPhone, the iPhone 16 Pro is available on Amazon for Rs. 1,12,900 for the 128GB model, down from Rs. 1,19,900. That's a Rs. 7,000 discount, and customers with an HDFC bank credit card can enjoy an additional Rs. 1,750 instant discount.

Also read: Best time to buy a PS5? Up to 52% discount on gaming consoles in Amazon sale- Check deals

The iPhone 16 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion for smooth visuals. It runs on the A18 Pro chip, offering improved performance and battery life. The camera system includes a 48MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom. For selfies, the 12MP front camera provides high clarity. A new Camera Control button also gives users more flexibility in adjusting settings for photos and videos.

First Published Date: 01 May, 14:07 IST
