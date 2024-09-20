iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro sale in India begins: Check price, offers and more

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models are now available for purchase in India via Apple store, offline retail stores and ecommerce platforms. Launched at the Apple Glowtime 2024 event, the iPhone 16 series comes with a range of improvements and a bunch of new features. The flagship Apple series comprises four models - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The company started to accept pre-bookings for the new phones on September 16 and even if you were unable to reserve your device, you can still check for the availability and buy the device directly. Here are prices and offers for the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 16 price in India

iPhone 16 price in India starts at ₹79,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage. The 256GB and 512GB storage models are priced at ₹89,900 and ₹1,09,900 respectively.

iPhone 16 Plus price in India

iPhone 16 Plus price in India starts at ₹89,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage. The 256GB and 512GB storage models are priced at ₹99,900 and ₹1,19,900 respectively.

iPhone 16 Pro price in India

iPhone 16 Pro price in India starts at ₹1,19,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage. The 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage models are priced at ₹1,29,900, ₹1,49,900 and ₹1,69,900 respectively.

iPhon 16 Pro Max price in India

iPhone 16 Pro price in India starts at ₹1,44,900 for the base model with 256GB of storage. The 512GB and 1TB storage models are priced at ₹1,64,900 and ₹1,84,900 respectively.



iPhone 16 series sale: Offers in India

Buyers can save up to ₹5000 instantly on iPhone 16 series with eligible cards from American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank. Apart from this, buyers can also choose to pay using low monthly installments with no cost EMI for 3 or 6 months from most leading banks.

Apple Trade In: Get ₹4000 - ₹67500 when you exchange your current device, and apply it towards your new iPhone. And you can do it all online.

Entertainment: Get 3 months of Apple Music free with the purchase of your new iPhone. Also get 3 months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade free.