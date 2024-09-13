 iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro series pre-booking starts in India: How to book, price and more | Mobile News

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro series pre-booking starts in India: How to book, price and more

Looking to get the latest iPhone 16 models? Find out where and how you can pre-order the new series starting today in India.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 13 2024, 17:30 IST
iPhone 16 launch: 5 major upgrades to expect at Apple event 2024 ‘Glowtime’ on September 9
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro series pre-booking starts in India: How to book, price and more
1/5 iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus colours: Apple seems to have been experimenting with its colour theory as every year it brings new enhanced colours. With the iPhone 16 launch, the company is expected to introduce new shades of colourways in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and White. Reportedly, the Yellow colour variant is expected to be replaced by a new White colour variant.  (X.com/Apple Hub)
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro series pre-booking starts in India: How to book, price and more
2/5 A18 series chipset and expanded RAM: This year Apple is expected to bring hardware upgrades including the new generation chipset in the standard iPhone 16 models. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will likely be powered by the A18 series chipset that is expected to support higher processing speeds for AI and Machine learning features. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 standard may get an upgrade from 6GB RAM to 8GB RAM which will allow the smartphone to be future-ready for new AI features. (Apple)
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro series pre-booking starts in India: How to book, price and more
3/5 Apple Intelligence: The “Glowtime” event logo gave us the biggest hint for the iPhone 16 launch which is the integration of “Apple Intelligence”. This will include suites of AI features and tools for iPhone 16 users such as AI writing tools, image generation tools, notifications summaries, ChatGPT integration, smarter Siri, and much more. However, all the AI features are expected to be rolled out gradually.  (Shutterstock)
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro series pre-booking starts in India: How to book, price and more
4/5 New Siri:  with iOS 18, Siri is not only getting supercharged with AI-powered capabilities, but it is also getting a new design. The Apple voice assistant is expected to get a new glow design which was also showcased in the Apple event invite. At the iPhone 16 launch, Siri is expected to get a typing prompt feature, onscreen awareness, improved understanding, capabilities of personal understanding, and much more. (AFP)
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro series pre-booking starts in India: How to book, price and more
5/5 Action Button and Capture Button: Another upgrade we can expect during the iPhone 16 launch is that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to get new buttons. The Mute button is expected to be replaced with a new Action Button for easy accessibility of several iPhone features. Additionally, the entire iPhone 16 series is getting a new Capture Button that is expected to support camera functionalities.  (Apple)
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro series pre-booking starts in India: How to book, price and more
Apple begins pre-orders for the iPhone 16 series in India today. Know how to book yours now. (Apple)

iPhone 16 series is now available for pre-orders in India starting today, September 13. This new lineup features the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Consumers interested in purchasing these new devices can pre-book through a variety of channels. Here's a guide on where and how to pre-order your new iPhone 16.

Where to Pre-Order the iPhone 16

You can pre-order the iPhone 16 series from multiple locations:

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max buyers in India beware! Fake seal for boxes surface online

Pre-Order Offers for the iPhone 16 Series

Customers pre-ordering from Apple Store with credit cards from Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and American Express will receive an instant discount of Rs. 5,000. This discount applies to all models of the iPhone 16 series, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

For those opting for No Cost EMI, most leading banks offer 3 or 6-month payment plans. Apple's Trade-In program provides an additional option to exchange an old device for credit ranging from Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 67,500 towards the purchase of a new iPhone. Buyers will also get a 3-month free subscription to Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade.

Also read: iPhone 16 launch: 4 things most people overlooked but are massive improvements

Pricing for the iPhone 16 Series in India

The iPhone 16 series is priced as follows:

iPhone 16

  • 128GB: Rs. 79,900
  • 256GB: Rs. 89,900
  • 512GB: Rs. 1,09,900

iPhone 16 Plus

  • 128GB: Rs. 89,900
  • 256GB: Rs. 99,900
  • 512GB: Rs. 1,19,900

Also read: iOS 18 to bring Truecaller's Live Caller ID feature to iPhones- All details

iPhone 16 Pro

  • 128GB: Rs. 1,19,900
  • 256GB: Rs. 1,29,900
  • 512GB: Rs. 1,49,900
  • 1TB: Rs. 1,69,900

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • 256GB: Rs. 1,44,900
  • 512GB: Rs. 1,64,900
  • 1TB: Rs. 1,84,900

Also read: Buying iPhone 16? You won't be able to buy these official Apple cases anymore - Here's why

Offers on Previous Generation Models

Apple has lowered the prices of its iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 models by a significant Rs. 10,000. However, the company has made the decision to discontinue the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models. Additionally, get instant cashback offers: Rs. 4,000 for iPhone 15/15 Plus, Rs. 3,000 for iPhone 14/14 Plus, and Rs. 2,500 for iPhone SE. These offers are available with American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards, along with no-cost EMI plans for up to six months on older models.

First Published Date: 13 Sep, 17:27 IST
