iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro series pre-booking starts in India: How to book, price and more
Looking to get the latest iPhone 16 models? Find out where and how you can pre-order the new series starting today in India.
iPhone 16 series is now available for pre-orders in India starting today, September 13. This new lineup features the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Consumers interested in purchasing these new devices can pre-book through a variety of channels. Here's a guide on where and how to pre-order your new iPhone 16.
Where to Pre-Order the iPhone 16
You can pre-order the iPhone 16 series from multiple locations:
- Apple Store online
- Apple Store Saket, Delhi
- Apple Store BKC, Mumbai
- Flipkart
- Amazon
- Croma
- Reliance Digital
- Vijay Sales
- Imagine stores
- Unicorn stores
- Mapple stores
- iConcept stores
- iPlanet stores
- Aptronix stores
Pre-Order Offers for the iPhone 16 Series
Customers pre-ordering from Apple Store with credit cards from Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and American Express will receive an instant discount of Rs. 5,000. This discount applies to all models of the iPhone 16 series, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
For those opting for No Cost EMI, most leading banks offer 3 or 6-month payment plans. Apple's Trade-In program provides an additional option to exchange an old device for credit ranging from Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 67,500 towards the purchase of a new iPhone. Buyers will also get a 3-month free subscription to Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade.
Pricing for the iPhone 16 Series in India
The iPhone 16 series is priced as follows:
iPhone 16
- 128GB: Rs. 79,900
- 256GB: Rs. 89,900
- 512GB: Rs. 1,09,900
iPhone 16 Plus
- 128GB: Rs. 89,900
- 256GB: Rs. 99,900
- 512GB: Rs. 1,19,900
iPhone 16 Pro
- 128GB: Rs. 1,19,900
- 256GB: Rs. 1,29,900
- 512GB: Rs. 1,49,900
- 1TB: Rs. 1,69,900
iPhone 16 Pro Max
- 256GB: Rs. 1,44,900
- 512GB: Rs. 1,64,900
- 1TB: Rs. 1,84,900
Offers on Previous Generation Models
Apple has lowered the prices of its iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 models by a significant Rs. 10,000. However, the company has made the decision to discontinue the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models. Additionally, get instant cashback offers: Rs. 4,000 for iPhone 15/15 Plus, Rs. 3,000 for iPhone 14/14 Plus, and Rs. 2,500 for iPhone SE. These offers are available with American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards, along with no-cost EMI plans for up to six months on older models.
