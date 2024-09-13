iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro series pre-booking starts in India: How to book, price and more

iPhone 16 series is now available for pre-orders in India starting today, September 13. This new lineup features the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Consumers interested in purchasing these new devices can pre-book through a variety of channels. Here's a guide on where and how to pre-order your new iPhone 16.

Where to Pre-Order the iPhone 16

You can pre-order the iPhone 16 series from multiple locations:

You may be interested in 20% OFF 20% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Vivo X100 Pro 5G Asteroid Black

Asteroid Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage 10% OFF 10% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 17% OFF 17% OFF Xiaomi 14 Ultra Black

Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

Apple Store online

Apple Store Saket, Delhi

Apple Store BKC, Mumbai

Flipkart

Amazon

Croma

Reliance Digital

Vijay Sales

Imagine stores

Unicorn stores

Mapple stores

iConcept stores

iPlanet stores

Aptronix stores

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max buyers in India beware! Fake seal for boxes surface online

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Pre-Order Offers for the iPhone 16 Series

Customers pre-ordering from Apple Store with credit cards from Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and American Express will receive an instant discount of Rs. 5,000. This discount applies to all models of the iPhone 16 series, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

For those opting for No Cost EMI, most leading banks offer 3 or 6-month payment plans. Apple's Trade-In program provides an additional option to exchange an old device for credit ranging from Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 67,500 towards the purchase of a new iPhone. Buyers will also get a 3-month free subscription to Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade.

Also read: iPhone 16 launch: 4 things most people overlooked but are massive improvements

Pricing for the iPhone 16 Series in India

The iPhone 16 series is priced as follows:

128GB: Rs. 79,900

256GB: Rs. 89,900

512GB: Rs. 1,09,900

128GB: Rs. 89,900

256GB: Rs. 99,900

512GB: Rs. 1,19,900

Also read: iOS 18 to bring Truecaller's Live Caller ID feature to iPhones- All details

128GB: Rs. 1,19,900

256GB: Rs. 1,29,900

512GB: Rs. 1,49,900

1TB: Rs. 1,69,900

256GB: Rs. 1,44,900

512GB: Rs. 1,64,900

1TB: Rs. 1,84,900

Also read: Buying iPhone 16? You won't be able to buy these official Apple cases anymore - Here's why

Offers on Previous Generation Models

Apple has lowered the prices of its iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 models by a significant Rs. 10,000. However, the company has made the decision to discontinue the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models. Additionally, get instant cashback offers: Rs. 4,000 for iPhone 15/15 Plus, Rs. 3,000 for iPhone 14/14 Plus, and Rs. 2,500 for iPhone SE. These offers are available with American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards, along with no-cost EMI plans for up to six months on older models.