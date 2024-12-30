iPhone 16, iPhones 16 Pro, iPhone 15 series, and more are available at huge discounts on Vijay Sales

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 30 2024, 16:11 IST
Planning to a new iPhone model? Then now is the time as Vijay Sales has commenced its Apple Days Sale with huge discounts, bank offers, exchange bonuses, and more. From the latest iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models to iPads, MacBooks, and Apple watches, everything will be available at a huge discounted price, allowing customers to complete their Apple ecosystem or start their journey with the first product. The Apple Days Sale has commenced from December 29, 2024, and it will continue until January 5, 2025, making it the right time to buy an Apple product this holiday season. Check deals and offers on Apple products

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 15 series, and more on discount

During the Apple Days Sale, buyers can get iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus at a discounted price of Rs.66900 and Rs.75490 respectively for the 128GB variant. This discount price includes Rs.4000 off using ICICI and SBI Bank Cards. Apart from the standard variant, the iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) and iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) can be bought at just Rs.103900 and Rs.127650. This offer price includes Vijay Sales price cut along with a Rs.3000 instant discount using ICICI, SBI & Kotak Mahindra Bank Cards

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Additionally, the iPhone 15 (128 GB) and iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB) are also available at an offer price of Rs.57490 and Rs.66300. This discount also includes Rs.3000 off using bank offers. Apart from these recent models, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 are also available at a huge discount price, allowing buyers to get a great deal on iPhone models.

Latest iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook are available at a discount

iPad Air powered by M2 chip starts at a discounted price of Rs. 50499 and the iPad Pro with the latest M4 chip will be available at an offer price of Rs.86899. Additionally, the iPad 10th Gen will be available at just Rs.29499 on Vijay Sales. Note that all the discounted prices include Rs.4000 instant discount using ICICI, SBI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank Cards.

For MacBook models, the M4-powered MacBook Pro will be available at a discounted price of Rs.147900 for the base storage variant. Whereas, the M4 Pro-powered MacBook Pro will be available at a starting discount price of Rs.282900, including a Rs.5000 bank offer.

First Published Date: 30 Dec, 16:11 IST
