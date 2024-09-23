 iPhone 16 is available at less than ₹55000 on Flipkart: How to get the deal | Mobile News

iPhone 16 is available at less than 55000 on Flipkart: How to get the deal

Know how you can get the new iPhone 16 model at less than 55000 on Flipkart with this huge exchange offer.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 23 2024, 14:17 IST
iPhone 16 is available at less than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55000 in Flipkart: How to get the deal
Get the new iPhone 16 at a reasonable price on Flipkart, check details. (REUTERS)

Apple iPhone 16 officially went on sale last Friday, September 20. Several interested buyers were seen buying the latest iPhones at Apple's flagship stores in Delhi and Mumbai. Apart from offline availability, the iPhone 16 models are also available to purchase on e-commerce platforms including Flipkart. In our recent encounter, we came across a huge exchange deal on iPhone 16 which will allow buyers to get the smartphone under Rs.60000. Know how you can get the newly launched iPhone 16 at a discounted price. 

Also read: iPhone 16 sale begins in India, delivered in just 7 minutes in Bengaluru

iPhone 16 price on Flipkart

The iPhone 16 originally retails for 79900 for the 128GB storage variant. However, on Flipkart buyers can get it at a much lower price by availing of the exchange offer. Currently, Flipkart is offering up to 55000. However, the official exchange rate will be based on the smartphone's model and working conditions. 

For instance, if you own an iPhone 13, then you can get Rs.25500 in exchange offer. Therefore, the price will be reduced to Rs.54400. This price will also include a Rs.3000 additional exchange bonus. Therefore, buyers can get the new iPhone 16 at a reasonable price. 

Also read: iPhone 16-like Camera Control button expected to come with Oppo Find X8 series, Realme, and Nubia phones

Apart from exchange offers, buyers can also avail 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and Rs.500 off on HDFC Bank Pixel Credit Card EMI Transactions. 

Why you should buy an iPhone 16?

The iPhone 16 comes with a new design and attractive colour variants of black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine, making the smartphone look even more premium. The iPhone 16 is powered by the new A18 chipset which also has the ability to support Apple Intelligence. The smartphone comes with a new Action Button and Camera Control Button for easy accessibility to certain features. 

Also read: iPhone SE 4 price in India: Here's how much the new iPhone SE may cost

The iPhone 16 features an upgraded dual camera setup that includes a 48MP Fusion camera with 2x optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It also comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dynamic Island placed on the top centre of the screen. Overall, the iPhone 16 brings faster performance, AI features, new experiences, and more, making it a worthy upgrade. 

