iPhone 16 is available at less than 55000 on Flipkart: How to get the deal

Apple iPhone 16 officially went on sale last Friday, September 20. Several interested buyers were seen buying the latest iPhones at Apple's flagship stores in Delhi and Mumbai. Apart from offline availability, the iPhone 16 models are also available to purchase on e-commerce platforms including Flipkart. In our recent encounter, we came across a huge exchange deal on iPhone 16 which will allow buyers to get the smartphone under Rs.60000. Know how you can get the newly launched iPhone 16 at a discounted price.

iPhone 16 price on Flipkart

The iPhone 16 originally retails for ₹79900 for the 128GB storage variant. However, on Flipkart buyers can get it at a much lower price by availing of the exchange offer. Currently, Flipkart is offering up to ₹55000. However, the official exchange rate will be based on the smartphone's model and working conditions.

For instance, if you own an iPhone 13, then you can get Rs.25500 in exchange offer. Therefore, the price will be reduced to Rs.54400. This price will also include a Rs.3000 additional exchange bonus. Therefore, buyers can get the new iPhone 16 at a reasonable price.

Apart from exchange offers, buyers can also avail 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and Rs.500 off on HDFC Bank Pixel Credit Card EMI Transactions.

Why you should buy an iPhone 16?

The iPhone 16 comes with a new design and attractive colour variants of black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine, making the smartphone look even more premium. The iPhone 16 is powered by the new A18 chipset which also has the ability to support Apple Intelligence. The smartphone comes with a new Action Button and Camera Control Button for easy accessibility to certain features.

The iPhone 16 features an upgraded dual camera setup that includes a 48MP Fusion camera with 2x optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It also comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dynamic Island placed on the top centre of the screen. Overall, the iPhone 16 brings faster performance, AI features, new experiences, and more, making it a worthy upgrade.

