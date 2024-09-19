iPhone 16 is now being made in this country too, joins India and China: Report

Apple has been manufacturing its iPhone models in China for some time, but with escalating geopolitical tensions between Washington DC and Beijing, the Cupertino-based tech giant is gradually reducing its reliance on Chinese manufacturing and expanding its production reach. Recently, Apple has been proactive in producing smartphones in partnership with its associates, such as Foxconn in India, with whom it has been manufacturing the vanilla iPhone models for some time. Last year, India received "Made in India" iPhone 15 units around launch, and this year, it's no exception with the iPhone 16.

However, a significant change this year is that Apple is also producing the iPhone 16 Pro models in India, something that was previously exclusive to China. Yet, it's not only India and China where Apple is manufacturing the iPhone 16. A new report indicates that Apple has also begun production of the iPhone 16 in the South American country of Brazil.

iPhone 16 Models Are Being Made in Brazil: What We Know

As reported by MacMagazine, and spotted by 9to5Mac, regulatory reports from Brazil suggest that iPhone 16 production is already underway in the South American country. Apple has reportedly partnered with Foxconn to produce iPhone 16 units in Jundiaí, São Paulo.

The report adds that this will be the first time "Made in Brazil" iPhone models will be available in the country from launch, though initially, it will only be the vanilla models. However, this excludes the iPhone 16 Pro, which is currently being manufactured in China and is expected to begin production soon in India as well, at Foxconn's Tamil Nadu plant.

This Move Is Helping Apple Launch the iPhone Sooner in Brazil

9to5Mac reports that Apple previously took upwards of a month after the US launch to release new iPhone models in Brazil. However, now the new iPhones will be available just a week after the US launch, which is on 20th September. This move will also ease the import burden on the company, as shipping large quantities of iPhones from China and India is a challenging process.

