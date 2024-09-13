 iPhone 16 launch: 4 things most people overlooked but are massive improvements | Mobile News

iPhone 16 launch: 4 things most people overlooked but are massive improvements

iPhone 16 comes with several key features that went under the radar at launch. Read on to know key details.

iPhone 16 Pro is cheaper than iPhone 15 Pro in India. Let that sink in, folks. (Apple)

Apple iPhone 16 series is all set to go on sale from 20th September, with pre-orders going live later today. The new devices come with a slew of new features including brand new 3nm-based A18 series chipsets, Apple Intelligence, and the new Camera Control button. That said, there are multiple new features that went under the radar which make the new iPhone 16s more refined than ever before. Read on to find out.

Faster Wired Charging

The iPhone 16 series is set to offer much faster wired charging compared to its predecessors. Several reports, including one from 9to5Mac, suggest that information found in the China Quality Control Certification Centre indicates the new iPhone 16 series supports peak charging speeds of 45W, which is much more than the 20-27W speed that the iPhone 15 series came with. This is good news for buyers who wanted faster charging for their iPhones but had to make do with relatively slow charging compared to Android devices. This matches phones like the Samsung S24 Ultra which also has 45W fast charging.

48MP Ultrawide Shooter for iPhone 16 Pro

The iPhone 15 Pro came with a 12MP ultrawide shooter, but now, the iPhone 16 Pro tops it with a 48MP shooter. This will allow for detailed landscape shots, and because Apple used the autofocus ultrawide lens for macro photography and videography as well, the resulting images should be a lot more detailed compared to before.

iPhone 16 Gets Macro Shooting Capabilities

So far, only the Pro iPhones have had the ability to shoot macro photography using the ultrawide lens, but now, even the vanilla iPhone 16 models get the same. Yes, you still get a 12MP shooter unlike the iPhone 16 Pro's 48MP shooter, but this is still a new feature that most new buyers will appreciate.

Wi-Fi 7 with iPhone 16

Many don't delve into what Wi-Fi certification a phone has, and that is understandable considering the aspect isn't as glamorous as the cameras or the design, but it goes without saying—having the latest Wi-Fi capabilities can improve your experience a lot. All iPhone 16 models come with Wi-Fi 7, making them more reliable and allowing for increased Wi-Fi speed and much lower latency.

