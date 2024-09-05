 iPhone 16 launch: Apple may not give ‘space’ to new Capture button, here’s why | Mobile News

iPhone 16 launch: Apple may not give ‘space’ to new Capture button, here’s why

According to the latest leak by Duan Rui, Apple’s iPhone 16 cases will not have a dedicated cutout for the Capture button.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Sep 05 2024, 08:44 IST
iPhone 16 launch: Apple may not give ‘space’ to new capture button, here’s why
All four models in the upcoming iPhone 16 series are believed to get the new Capture button. (X.com/Apple Hub)

iPhone 16 launch is just a few days away. The much awaited 2024 iPhone series will be unveiled at the Apple event that is slated to take place on September 9. iPhone 16 is believed to come with a range of new features and a few cosmetic upgrades. The new-gen iPhone model is expected to get a new Capture button which will enhance the camera experience on the smartphone. Although the addition of a new button is a pretty big thing considering all the previous iPhone models, Apple may not give a dedicated space to it in the original cases. According to the latest leak by Duan Rui, Apple's iPhone 16 cases will not have a dedicated cutout for the Capture button.

iPhone 16 Capture button to have capacitive surface

The new Capture button on the upcoming iPhone will reportedly have a physical design, but with a capacitive surface that will allow users to swipe on it to zoom in and out. Pressing the button lightly will allow users to bring image into focus and a firm press on the button will actually click the picture.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

If reports are to be believed, the new button on the iPhone 16 will be placed on the right hand side near the position where mmWave 5G antenna is currently located on iPhone 15 models.

Duan Rui suggests that official cases for the new iPhone 16 will miss out on dedicated cutout for the Capture button. Instead, the Cupertino-based tech giant is betting on an “integrated design” on the cases for the new iPhone. As per Rui's post on X, this integrated design “will not affect the normal use” of the new button's capacitive surface. Exact information about the capture button and the iPhone 16 official cases will be revealed during the Apple September event in coming days.

First Published Date: 05 Sep, 08:44 IST
