iPhone 16 launch leaks roundup: Display, camera and performance upgrades expected in 2024 release

Apple enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models, slated for a September 2024 release. Despite the distant launch date, leaks about the next-generation flagship line have been abundant, even preceding the announcement of the iPhone 15.

While details are still emerging, early reports hint at potential upgrades for both memory and camera capabilities across the iPhone 16 lineup. Here's a roundup of everything we know so far about the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

More about Apple iPhone 16 Apple iPhone 16 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.1 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Also read: Foldable iPhone without crease to launch in 2027, analysts reveal Apple's plan- All details

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iPhone 16: Expected Release Date

The iPhone 16 is anticipated to launch in September next year, following Apple's annual schedule. Historically, after the launch event, iPhones typically ship one to two weeks later. However, Apple has occasionally deviated from this pattern due to production issues, such as supply chain disruptions. For instance, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 14 Plus were shipped in October, but generally, iPhones are released in September.

iPhone 16: Expected Design and Display

The design of the iPhone 16 will focus on screen size. Since the iPhone 12, there have been no major changes in display sizes, but this is expected to change with the iPhone 16 Pro models. According to MacRumors, the iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a 6.9-inch screen. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will likely retain the same display sizes as their predecessors, at 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro models may feature thinnest bezels- Know what's expected

Ross Young, a display analyst, also suggested the iPhone 16 Pro models will have larger screens, though he provided slightly different measurements. This discrepancy may be due to differences in the actual display area versus the viewable display area.

iPhone 16 Solid-State Buttons (Rumoured)

There were plans to introduce solid-state buttons with the iPhone 15 Pro models, but they were replaced with a customizable action button. Solid-state buttons simulate real button presses using haptic feedback. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, these buttons are expected to debut on the iPhone 16 Pro models, incorporating two additional Taptic Engines to enhance the feedback experience.

iPhone 16: Camera Upgrades (Expected)

The iPhone 15 Pro Max introduced a new zoom lens with a tetra-prism design, allowing for 5x optical zoom. According to Digital Chat Station, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are rumoured to adopt this tetra-prism telephoto camera. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to feature a 48MP ultrawide camera, improving light gathering and performance in low-light environments. This upgrade aims to enhance the quality of landscape photos by addressing the current ultrawide camera's slight drop in sharpness compared to the main camera. Furthermore, the rear cameras on the iPhone 16 Pro models may have a stacked design to improve light capture and dynamic range, potentially boosting Night Mode performance.

Also read: Xiaomi 14 CIVI specs and features leaked: Know what's coming ahead of June 12 launch

iPhone 16: Specifications (Expected)

The iPhone 15 Pro models come with 8GB of RAM, while the lower-tier models have 6GB of RAM. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to increase their RAM to 8GB. The successor to the A17 Pro chip, though expected to offer significant performance improvements, may be less efficient, possibly affecting battery life. The iPhone 16 Pro models will likely support Wi-Fi 7, offering transfer speeds exceeding 40 Gbps, significantly faster than the current WiFi 6E capabilities.