 iPhone 16 launch leaks roundup: Display, camera and performance upgrades expected in 2024 release | Mobile News

iPhone 16 launch leaks roundup: Display, camera and performance upgrades expected in 2024 release

iPhone 16 is expected in September 2024, with early rumours hinting at larger displays, solid-state buttons, camera upgrades, increased RAM, and support for Wi-Fi 7. Here's what we know so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 04 2024, 14:58 IST
Icon
iPhone 16 leaks: From bigger screens to AI capabilities, know what to expect from next-gen Apple phones
iPhone 16 launch leaks roundup: Display, camera and performance upgrades expected in 2024 release
1/5 Apple analyst Ross Young suggests that Apple might increase the screen size for its Pro models. That means the iPhone 16 Pro could get a 6.3-inch display whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max could stretch to a mammoth 6.9-inch display. The vanilla iPhone 16 variants are likely to retain their current sizes. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 launch leaks roundup: Display, camera and performance upgrades expected in 2024 release
2/5 As per the reports, the iPhone 16 series could get AI capabilities too. It will reportedly equipped with an A18 chipset boasting a Neural Engine with significantly more cores than its predecessor. The Neural Engine is a crucial component of Apple's chipsets, dedicated to handling AI and machine learning tasks. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 launch leaks roundup: Display, camera and performance upgrades expected in 2024 release
3/5 According to 91mobile CAD renders, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a similar titanium frame as the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, there is an inclusion of a new Capture button and a larger Action button. It will likely get thinner bezels and more curved edges. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 The vanilla iPhone 16 models could get a new camera layout this year. Leaked renders suggest a vertical camera setup, paving the way for potential new capabilities like Spatial Video recording.  (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPhone 16 launch leaks roundup: Display, camera and performance upgrades expected in 2024 release
5/5  It is also reported that the iPhone 16 Pro might get the tetraprism lens too, following the inclusion of this feature in this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly working together with its exclusive supplier Largan to improve the yield. Apple is also looking to pioneer specially moulded lenses to compensate for the smaller size of the smartphone. This would allow Apple to fit larger lenses without compromising the small form factor of the iPhone 16 Pro. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 launch leaks roundup: Display, camera and performance upgrades expected in 2024 release
icon View all Images
iPhone 16 rumours reveal expected release, design changes, camera upgrades, and performance enhancements for the upcoming models. (AFP)

Apple enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models, slated for a September 2024 release. Despite the distant launch date, leaks about the next-generation flagship line have been abundant, even preceding the announcement of the iPhone 15.

While details are still emerging, early reports hint at potential upgrades for both memory and camera capabilities across the iPhone 16 lineup. Here's a roundup of everything we know so far about the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

More about Apple iPhone 16
Apple iPhone 16
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.1 inches Display Size
₹79,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: Foldable iPhone without crease to launch in 2027, analysts reveal Apple's plan- All details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 16: Expected Release Date

The iPhone 16 is anticipated to launch in September next year, following Apple's annual schedule. Historically, after the launch event, iPhones typically ship one to two weeks later. However, Apple has occasionally deviated from this pattern due to production issues, such as supply chain disruptions. For instance, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 14 Plus were shipped in October, but generally, iPhones are released in September.

iPhone 16: Expected Design and Display

The design of the iPhone 16 will focus on screen size. Since the iPhone 12, there have been no major changes in display sizes, but this is expected to change with the iPhone 16 Pro models. According to MacRumors, the iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a 6.9-inch screen. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will likely retain the same display sizes as their predecessors, at 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively. 

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro models may feature thinnest bezels- Know what's expected

Ross Young, a display analyst, also suggested the iPhone 16 Pro models will have larger screens, though he provided slightly different measurements. This discrepancy may be due to differences in the actual display area versus the viewable display area.

iPhone 16 Solid-State Buttons (Rumoured) 

There were plans to introduce solid-state buttons with the iPhone 15 Pro models, but they were replaced with a customizable action button. Solid-state buttons simulate real button presses using haptic feedback. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, these buttons are expected to debut on the iPhone 16 Pro models, incorporating two additional Taptic Engines to enhance the feedback experience.

iPhone 16: Camera Upgrades (Expected) 

The iPhone 15 Pro Max introduced a new zoom lens with a tetra-prism design, allowing for 5x optical zoom. According to Digital Chat Station, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are rumoured to adopt this tetra-prism telephoto camera. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to feature a 48MP ultrawide camera, improving light gathering and performance in low-light environments. This upgrade aims to enhance the quality of landscape photos by addressing the current ultrawide camera's slight drop in sharpness compared to the main camera. Furthermore, the rear cameras on the iPhone 16 Pro models may have a stacked design to improve light capture and dynamic range, potentially boosting Night Mode performance.

Also read: Xiaomi 14 CIVI specs and features leaked: Know what's coming ahead of June 12 launch

iPhone 16: Specifications (Expected) 

The iPhone 15 Pro models come with 8GB of RAM, while the lower-tier models have 6GB of RAM. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to increase their RAM to 8GB. The successor to the A17 Pro chip, though expected to offer significant performance improvements, may be less efficient, possibly affecting battery life. The iPhone 16 Pro models will likely support Wi-Fi 7, offering transfer speeds exceeding 40 Gbps, significantly faster than the current WiFi 6E capabilities.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Jun, 14:58 IST
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more poco f6 vs poco x6 pro: which performance smartphone is better under 30,000 oneplus nord 4 launching soon in india: from camera to processor, everything you need to know poco f6 review: ideal smartphone under 30,000 for gaming, multitasking oneplus 12 glacial white colour variant launching on june 6 in india- details realme gt 6 india launch date revealed; check availability, expected price, specs and more vivo x fold 3 pro, xiaomi 14 civi and more: smartphones to launch in india in june 2024 iphone 16 pro leaks hint at larger camera sensors and bigger display ahead of september launch oneplus 12 glacial white edition launched in india: check price, specs, availability and more oppo f27 series launch on june 13 in india: here’s what to expect from this smartphone under 25,000
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 16 launch leaks roundup: Display, camera and performance upgrades expected in 2024 release
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption PC: Know how to play the popular game on Xbox One and Windows 10
GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope

GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope
Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview

Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview
PlayStation State of Play May 2024

PlayStation State of Play May 2024: Major game updates and new releases announced- All details
GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event

GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event; Fans buzz with excitement

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

OnePlus 12 Open Sales in India

OnePlus 12 open sale announced! Check deal, specs and features here
GTA 6 trailer rumoured to be bringing a narrative twist by showing events in reverse- All details

GTA 6 trailer rumoured to be bringing a narrative twist by showing events in reverse- All details
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
LG introduces ArtCool AC series with smart energy-saving features starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35000

LG introduces ArtCool AC series with smart energy-saving features starting at 35000: Check all details
iPhone activations plummet by 33% in the US as Apple loses ground against Android devices

iPhone activations plummet by 33% in the US as Apple loses ground against Android devices

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets