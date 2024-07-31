iPhone 16 launch likely in September: Dummy models show design, colour options and more
iPhone 16 is believed to be the key attraction in the iPhone 16 series that will likely debut in September.
iPhone 16 series launch is right around the corner and as we approach the massive Apple launch event in September, more details about the upcoming iPhone 16 models are surfacing online. We have already seen renders revealing how the iPhone 16 may shape up and now, an image of a dummy model shared X shows us how the device will look like in real life. The dummy models give us a hint on the colour options in which iPhone 16 will likely be available.
iPhone 16: What's new in the design
The image of the dummy models shared by leaker Sonny Dickson backs the claims by most tipsters and analysts so far. The biggest noticeable change in the iPhone 16 is said to be the camera arrangement. The vanilla iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus models appear to have a vertically stacked camera setup instead of the diagonal arrangement seen in their predecessor. Although the lenses will be re-arranged, the sensors are likely to be the same as last year.
The new iPhone also appears to have a similar frosted glass back the company introduced with the Apple iPhone 15 series. There are rumours suggesting iPhone 16 will probably get the action button as seen on the iPhone 15 Pro models, however, the image of the dummy models can't confirm that.
When it comes to colour options, iPhone 16 is expected to be offered in five shades - Pink, Blue, Black, White and Green.
iPhone 16 likely to be in focus
Unlike past few years, the non-Pro iPhone models are expected to take a back seat at this year's mega Apple launch event. The key attraction of the upcoming iPhone 16 series is believed to be the AI features that will be introduced with the iOS 18.1. Experts suggest that few of the features will be exclusively available for the iPhone 16 range and the exact details will be unveiled during the September event.
