 iPhone 16 launch likely in September: Dummy models show design, colour options and more | Mobile News

iPhone 16 launch likely in September: Dummy models show design, colour options and more

iPhone 16 is believed to be the key attraction in the iPhone 16 series that will likely debut in September.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Jul 31 2024, 10:47 IST
iPhone 16 launch likely in September: Dummy models show design, colour options and more
iPhone 16 launch is just a few weeks away and ahead of Apple's September event, dummy models of the upcoming iPhone have surfaced online. (X.com/SonnyDickson)

iPhone 16 series launch is right around the corner and as we approach the massive Apple launch event in September, more details about the upcoming iPhone 16 models are surfacing online. We have already seen renders revealing how the iPhone 16 may shape up and now, an image of a dummy model shared X shows us how the device will look like in real life. The dummy models give us a hint on the colour options in which iPhone 16 will likely be available.

Also read: iPhone 16 series' ‘biggest feature' now available for few iPhone 15 Pro users, Apple rolls out iOS 18.1 beta

You may be interested in

11% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹70,900₹79,900
Buy now
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹128,200₹134,900
Buy now
Google Pixel 8 Pro
  • Obsidian
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹106,999
Check details
17% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹112,429₹134,999
Buy now

iPhone 16: What's new in the design

The image of the dummy models shared by leaker Sonny Dickson backs the claims by most tipsters and analysts so far. The biggest noticeable change in the iPhone 16 is said to be the camera arrangement. The vanilla iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus models appear to have a vertically stacked camera setup instead of the diagonal arrangement seen in their predecessor. Although the lenses will be re-arranged, the sensors are likely to be the same as last year.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max likely to get this major upgrade for faster WiFi speed, check details here

The new iPhone also appears to have a similar frosted glass back the company introduced with the Apple iPhone 15 series. There are rumours suggesting iPhone 16 will probably get the action button as seen on the iPhone 15 Pro models, however, the image of the dummy models can't confirm that.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 likely to get OLED panels from LG, but it is not Apple's first choice- All details

When it comes to colour options, iPhone 16 is expected to be offered in five shades - Pink, Blue, Black, White and Green.

iPhone 16 likely to be in focus

Unlike past few years, the non-Pro iPhone models are expected to take a back seat at this year's mega Apple launch event. The key attraction of the upcoming iPhone 16 series is believed to be the AI features that will be introduced with the iOS 18.1. Experts suggest that few of the features will be exclusively available for the iPhone 16 range and the exact details will be unveiled during the September event.

 One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Jul, 10:46 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 series may miss out on this big feature at september launch, here’s when apple may release it iphone 16 series’ ‘biggest feature’ now available for few iphone 15 pro users, apple rolls out ios 18.1 beta iphone users get ios 17.6 update with ‘important’ security fixes, here’s why you should install it right now vivo v40 and v40 pro india launch date confirmed: here’s everything you need to know oppo k12x 5g affordable smartphone launched at 12,999: check specs, features, availability and more iphone se 4 may borrow design from iphone 16 series but likely to use display of this old model, here’s what we know iphone 15 pro max gets price cut on amazon ahead of iphone 16 series launch, check details oneplus nord 4 review: impressive performance-centric smartphone under rs.30000 pixel 9 series launching soon: google may bring this free ‘iphone-like’ feature, check details here realme 13 pro 5g series launched in india at rs.26999: check out specs, features, and more
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 16 launch likely in September: Dummy models show design, colour options and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 release date will not be impacted by video game actors’ Gen AI strike - Here’s why [Explained]
Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event with new gameplay, high stakes, and exciting rewards
Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL

Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL, exits Samsung Galaxy Store over restrictions
GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
best triple camera phones

10 best triple camera phones: Capturing life in high definition

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets