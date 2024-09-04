 iPhone 16 launch next week: Who should consider buying the new-gen iPhone | Mobile News

iPhone 16 launch next week: Who should consider buying the new-gen iPhone

Planning to buy an iPhone 16? Here’s the reason for who should plan to upgrade their smartphone with a new generation iPhone. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Sep 04 2024, 14:56 IST
Check out if upgrading to iPhone 16 is necessary for all iPhone users. (X.com/SonnyDickson)

iPhone 16 launch is scheduled for September 9, 2024, with four new generations of iPhone are expected to be showcased. With new iPhone models launching each year, is it necessary for users to upgrade with every new iPhone? While it completely depends on personal preference, users don't need to upgrade with every new iPhone model launching in the market. So who should buy the new iPhone 16 this year? To get a clear understanding, we have curated a list for users to determine if they should upgrade to iPhone 16 or not. 

iPhone 16 upgrades

If you are planning to get the vanilla iPhone 16, then you must know what upgrades are expected this year. Based on leaks and rumours, the iPhone 16 is expected to come with a new vertical camera module and a new Action Button. Other aspects of the smartphone as expected to remain similar to predecessors. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

This year, Apple will likely integrate a new A18 chipset along with 8GB RAM allowing the smartphone to support Apple Intelligence. Therefore, the upcoming vanilla iPhone 16 supports AI features, unlike other iPhone models. However, we can expect an upgrade in battery size as well. Apart from these updates, the camera configuration is expected to remain the same as the iPhone 15.

Who should upgrade to the iPhone 16?

  1. If you own an iPhone 13 or an older iPhone model then upgrading to iPhone 16 could be a reasonable option. With the iPhone 16, users will get to enjoy faster performance, an improved camera, smarter Siri, and other exciting features.
  2. If you are budget-conscious, then buying the vanilla iPhone 16 could be the right fit as it will allow users to experience Pro-like features with promising camera capabilities, AI features, and more. 
  3. If you are looking for a smartphone that promises longevity then the iPhone 16 could be the right choice, while the smartphone comes under the flagship range, its lasting qualities and features make it worth the money. iPhone tends to work for a good 3 to 4 years. Therefore, you do not have to upgrade your smartphone frequently. 
  4. If you are looking for productivity and performance-centric smartphones, then the iPhone 16 is expected to offer faster performance and several AI features to enhance productivity.

First Published Date: 04 Sep, 14:56 IST
