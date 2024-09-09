 iPhone 16 launching on a Monday: Behind rare shift in Apple’s launch strategy | Mobile News

iPhone 16 launching on a Monday: Behind rare shift in Apple’s launch strategy

Why is Apple breaking its long-standing tradition by launching the iPhone 16 on a Monday? Here’s what’s driving this unusual decision.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 09 2024, 23:19 IST
iPhone 16 launching on a Monday: Behind rare shift in Apple’s launch strategy
Why is Apple launching the iPhone 16 on a Monday for the first time ever? (Apple)

Apple September event 2024: For the first time in Apple's history, the tech giant is set to launch its latest iPhone on a Monday. The iPhone 16 event is scheduled for September 9, 2024, breaking Apple's long-standing tradition of Friday launches. This shift in timing is not just a simple scheduling change but a strategic move influenced by external factors that have put pressure on one of the world's largest tech companies.

Also Read: Apple Event 2024 LIVE Updates: AirPods 4, Watch 10 launched; iPhone 16 breaks cover

Why is Apple Changing Its Launch Day?

Historically, Apple has consistently launched its flagship iPhones on Fridays. For nearly two decades, Friday has been the preferred day for these significant announcements, creating a sense of anticipation among consumers and the tech industry alike. Previous iPhones, such as the iPhone 5 on September 21, 2012, the iPhone 6 on September 19, 2014, and the iPhone 13 on September 24, 2021, all adhered to this tradition. Most recently, the iPhone 15 was launched on September 22, 2023, once again a Friday. However, this year, the company has decided to break from this established pattern.

Also read: iPhone 16 launch at Apple Glowtime September 2024 event live updates– iPhone 16 Pro Price, iPhone 15 discounts and more

What Role Does the European Commission's Ruling Play?

One of the key reasons behind the shift to a Monday launch is an impending decision from the European Commission. On Tuesday, September 10, just one day after the iPhone 16's debut, the European Commission is expected to announce its ruling on a long-standing tax dispute involving Apple. The case revolves around allegations that Apple and Ireland collaborated to avoid taxes on over $100 billion in revenue generated between 2004 and 2014. The potential fine could be as much as $14 billion, making it one of the largest corporate fines ever imposed in Europe. The case, which dates back to 2016, has seen multiple legal battles and appeals, with the fine currently held in escrow while awaiting a final decision.

Also read: Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime' launch live in India [Video]

Apple is aware of the potential impact of this ruling on its brand and market position. The company originally intended to launch the iPhone 16 on Tuesday, September 10, but given the uncertainty surrounding the Commission's decision, Apple opted to move the event to Monday. This change allows the company to focus on its product launch without the distraction of a potentially negative headline dominating the news cycle.

Clash with Political Events

Another factor influencing the decision is the timing of the first U.S. presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, also scheduled for Tuesday, September 10. The debate is expected to garner significant media attention, potentially overshadowing any corporate news. By moving the iPhone 16 launch to Monday, Apple ensures that its event remains the focal point of tech news, avoiding competition with major political events.

Also read: iPhone 16 series price leaked ahead of big launch event: Here's how much new iPhones may cost

Apple's decision to hold the iPhone 16 launch on a Monday marks a significant departure from its usual practices. It highlights the pressures faced by the company as it navigates legal challenges and the shifting global landscape. This year's iPhone event will not only introduce a new device but also reflect the broader challenges that even a company as powerful as Apple must contend with.

As the tech world gears up for the iPhone 16 launch, the significance of the Monday event extends beyond the device itself. It underscores how external factors, from legal disputes to political events, can shape the strategies of even the most influential companies.

First Published Date: 09 Sep, 21:47 IST
