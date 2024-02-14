 iPhone 16 leaks hint at larger screens, better battery life and AI capabilities; Know Apple is planning | Mobile News

iPhone 16 leaks hint at larger screens, better battery life and AI capabilities; Know Apple is planning

Apple's iPhone 16 series is rumoured to feature larger screens, Micro Lens Array technology, and improved battery life, alongside a host of AI capabilities.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 14 2024, 18:32 IST
6 rumoured upgrades coming to Apple iPhone 16: Bigger display, tetraprism lens, and more
iPhone 16
1/6 Solid-state buttons: For months, it was rumoured that the iPhone 15 series would feature haptic solid-state buttons that would replace the physical volume buttons. But, the physical volume buttons are still present on the iPhones due to “manufacturing complexity, higher associated costs, and software integration issues”, according to Mark Gurman. Rumours suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max would get this feature. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16
2/6 Bigger display: Apple analyst Ross Young has claimed that the tech giant will be introducing even bigger iPhones next year. Young claims that Apple could go even bigger next year with a 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the standard models are expected to maintain their current sizes. (Pixabay)
iPhone 16
3/6 Under display Face ID: While Apple has now gotten rid of the notch across its entire iPhone lineup, the Face ID module, along with the front camera is still present at the top. However, that could soon change as Apple is looking to introduce a full-screen iPhone in 2024, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. It could feature an under-display Face ID sensor. (REUTERS)
iPhone 16
4/6 WiFi upgrade: Apple could also bring Wi-Fi 7 technology to the iPhone 16 Pro models which would transmit data in 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, and at speeds of around 40 Gbps. As per the report, this upgrade would not only result in faster networking speeds but also lower the latency and improve the reliability of the connection. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16
5/6 Better camera - It is also reported that the iPhone 16 Pro might get the tetraprism lens too, following the inclusion of this feature in this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly working together with its exclusive supplier Largan to improve the yield. Apple is also looking to pioneer specially moulded lenses to compensate for the smaller size of the smartphone. This would allow Apple to fit larger lenses without compromising the small form factor of the iPhone 16 Pro.  (Unsplash)
iPhone 16
6/6 Other upgrades: It has been reported that Apple could even go ‘port-less' next year with the iPhone 16 Ultra ditching the USB Type-C port too. Moreover, a previous report stated that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max could be dubbed the iPhone 16 Ultra and have features like a faster processor and additional camera improvements. There is talk that the Ultra will be an entirely new phone over and above the previous four. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16
View all Images
Leaks hint at larger screens coming to the Apple iPhone 16. Check other rumours. (Pixabay)

As we advance into 2024, the launch date for Apple's iPhone 16 series nears. The iPhone maker introduced notable upgrades last year with its iPhone 15 series, bringing USB Type-C and Dynamic Island across all models. Even though the launch is months away, the latest leaks shed light on a few interesting updates that this year's iPhone 16 series is in line to receive.

Also Read: All the iPhone 16 rumours

iPhone 16 leaks

According to a source named yeux1122 at the South Korean platform Naver, each of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature larger screens compared to their predecessors. The iPhone 16 Pro's screen size will grow from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches, even as the iPhone 16 Pro Max will see a bump from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches. Along with the larger screens, Apple is reportedly incorporating the Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology into both iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max to enhance brightness and viewing angles.

The leaker also hinted at upgrades to the iPhone 16 Pro series' batteries, with larger batteries being predicted to deliver improved battery life compared to preceding models.

While Apple has remained tight-lipped about its iPhone 16 plans, rumours have been circulating increasingly in recent months. Speculation suggests that Apple aims to encompass bigger batteries in this year's models, although there's uncertainty approximately whether the display screen sizes will certainly see an increase.

Apple will face opposition from the Galaxy S24 series, which recently passed Apple in terms of battery life. Reports imply that the iPhone 16 lineup could function with sizable enhancements to its cameras, potentially consisting of a new 48MP ultrawide lens and a physical Action button for easier photo capture. Additionally, the combination of generative AI capabilities in iOS 18 could carry advanced AI skills to the devices.

Anyways, it is critical to take those rumours with a grain of salt until Apple confirms its plans. The increase in these rumours suggests that we're getting closer to the iPhone 16's launch in 2024.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets