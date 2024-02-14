iPhone 16 leaks hint at larger screens, better battery life and AI capabilities; Know Apple is planning

As we advance into 2024, the launch date for Apple's iPhone 16 series nears. The iPhone maker introduced notable upgrades last year with its iPhone 15 series, bringing USB Type-C and Dynamic Island across all models. Even though the launch is months away, the latest leaks shed light on a few interesting updates that this year's iPhone 16 series is in line to receive.

iPhone 16 leaks

According to a source named yeux1122 at the South Korean platform Naver, each of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature larger screens compared to their predecessors. The iPhone 16 Pro's screen size will grow from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches, even as the iPhone 16 Pro Max will see a bump from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches. Along with the larger screens, Apple is reportedly incorporating the Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology into both iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max to enhance brightness and viewing angles.

The leaker also hinted at upgrades to the iPhone 16 Pro series' batteries, with larger batteries being predicted to deliver improved battery life compared to preceding models.

While Apple has remained tight-lipped about its iPhone 16 plans, rumours have been circulating increasingly in recent months. Speculation suggests that Apple aims to encompass bigger batteries in this year's models, although there's uncertainty approximately whether the display screen sizes will certainly see an increase.

Apple will face opposition from the Galaxy S24 series, which recently passed Apple in terms of battery life. Reports imply that the iPhone 16 lineup could function with sizable enhancements to its cameras, potentially consisting of a new 48MP ultrawide lens and a physical Action button for easier photo capture. Additionally, the combination of generative AI capabilities in iOS 18 could carry advanced AI skills to the devices.

Anyways, it is critical to take those rumours with a grain of salt until Apple confirms its plans. The increase in these rumours suggests that we're getting closer to the iPhone 16's launch in 2024.

