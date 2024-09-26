 iPhone 16 least popular since iPhone 12, new survey reflects on minimal updates | Mobile News

iPhone 16 least popular since iPhone 12, new survey reflects on minimal updates

According to the survey report, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus reportedly sold 37 million units in their opening weekend.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Sep 26 2024, 07:51 IST
iPhone 16 least popular since iPhone 12, new survey reflects on minimal updates
Things may change for standard iPhone 16 models after the arrival of Apple Intelligence with iOS 18.1. (Bloomberg)

iPhone 16 series was launched earlier this month at the Apple Glowtime event 2024. Just like last few years, the latest iPhone series comprises four models - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Although the 2024 iPhone models are ‘new', there are only a few upgrades that you will be able to notice, especially in the standard models. As the iPhone 16 went on sale in India and around the globe, a wave of excitement was seen among Apple fans, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley led survey of lead tims show that iPhone 16 orders are way less when compared to its predecessors. In a message to investors seen by AppleInsider, Morgan Stanley revealed that its surveys show lower demand for iPhone 16.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Buds reportedly explode, user suffers permanent hearing loss

Buy Now
More about Apple iPhone 16
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now
See full Specifications

Least popular since iPhone 12

"When we aggregate all of our iPhone lead time data," says Morgan Stanley in the message to investors, "average iPhone 16 lead times from pre-order to today stands at 14 days, shortest amongst all cycles in the last 5 years and roughly in-line with the iPhone 12 cycle."

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

According to the survey report, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus reportedly sold 37 million units in their opening weekend, with demand in Russia continuing to rise despite significantly higher prices for the devices.

Also read: iOS 18 showcases major display downgrade: What it means for iPhone users

iPhone 16: What's new

iPhone 16 comes with a new chipset, Camera Control, redesigned rear, more RAM and action button. Although the upgrades may look like a lot, most of them do not concern a lot of the users. The lack of major upgrades in the iPhone 16 is also believed to be one of the key reasons behind lower lead times. Things may change for standard iPhone 16 models after the arrival of Apple Intelligence with iOS 18.1.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Sep, 07:51 IST
Trending: samsung galaxy s23 ultra to be available at 69999 in amazon great indian festival sale- should you buy? samsung galaxy s25 ultra tipped to outshine iphone 16 pro in key design feature - details here amazon great indian festival sale 2024: top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones iphone se 4 launch likely in march: know why it may be first of its kind huawei mate xt, world’s first triple-screen foldable phone may launch globally- here’s everything we know so far iphone 16 is available at less than 55000 on flipkart: how to get the deal iphone 15 for free in amazon great indian festival sale 2024: check details here google pixel 8 at just 32,000 in flipkart big billion days 2024: 3 reasons to buy it oneplus diwali 2024 sale: oneplus 12, buds pro 2 and more with huge discounts and special deals oneplus 13 launching soon, ram and storage details leaked - here’s what we know
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 16 least popular since iPhone 12, new survey reflects on minimal updates
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

PlayStation State of Play September 2024

PlayStation State of Play September 2024: Ghost of Yotei, new accessories, and more revealed
GTA 5 fans anticipate NoPixel 5.0 update promising major changes in roleplay experience

GTA 5 fans anticipate NoPixel 5.0 update promising major changes in roleplay experience
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25: How to win exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25: How to win exclusive rewards
GTA 6 set to launch in 2025: What prices can gamers expect for different editions?

GTA 6 set to launch in 2025: What prices can gamers expect for different editions?
PlayStation State of Play september 2024

Sony PlayStation State of Play (September 2024) announced: How to watch, timings, and what to expect

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones
Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India

Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Latest OPPO Reno Series Launch

OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G on sale from today; smartphone's focus is on photography
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets