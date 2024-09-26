iPhone 16 least popular since iPhone 12, new survey reflects on minimal updates

iPhone 16 series was launched earlier this month at the Apple Glowtime event 2024. Just like last few years, the latest iPhone series comprises four models - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Although the 2024 iPhone models are ‘new', there are only a few upgrades that you will be able to notice, especially in the standard models. As the iPhone 16 went on sale in India and around the globe, a wave of excitement was seen among Apple fans, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley led survey of lead tims show that iPhone 16 orders are way less when compared to its predecessors. In a message to investors seen by AppleInsider, Morgan Stanley revealed that its surveys show lower demand for iPhone 16.

Least popular since iPhone 12

"When we aggregate all of our iPhone lead time data," says Morgan Stanley in the message to investors, "average iPhone 16 lead times from pre-order to today stands at 14 days, shortest amongst all cycles in the last 5 years and roughly in-line with the iPhone 12 cycle."

According to the survey report, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus reportedly sold 37 million units in their opening weekend, with demand in Russia continuing to rise despite significantly higher prices for the devices.

iPhone 16: What's new

iPhone 16 comes with a new chipset, Camera Control, redesigned rear, more RAM and action button. Although the upgrades may look like a lot, most of them do not concern a lot of the users. The lack of major upgrades in the iPhone 16 is also believed to be one of the key reasons behind lower lead times. Things may change for standard iPhone 16 models after the arrival of Apple Intelligence with iOS 18.1.



