iPhone 16-like Camera Control button to feature in Oppo, Realme phones

This year Apple has integrated a new “Camera Control Button” which has become a new flagship feature for iPhone models. As the new addition to iPhone 16 models is gaining popularity, many other smartphone brands including Oppo, Realme, and Nubia are reportedly bringing similar feature to their upcoming flagship devices. Well, this is not the first time brands have copied features, as we have also seen the Dynamic Island-like feature in several budget and mid-range smartphones. Know how other brands plan to integrate the new Camera Control Button into their smartphones.

Also read: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro sale in India begins: Check price, offers and more

More about Apple iPhone 16 Apple iPhone 16 Blue

Blue 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB See full Specifications

Smartphone brands bringing iPhone 16-like Camera Button

Recently, we came across a post from Realme's VP Chase Xu in which it was revealed that the company has been working on a new camera button for its upcoming smartphone. Later, Chase also shared a video on Weibo showcasing how the new iPhone 16-like camera button would work on a Realme smartphone. According to Tom's Guide report, Realme's camera button functionality looked quite similar to the iPhone when the Realme employee zoomed the scened and captured the image with a single tap.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch to come with big Apple upgrade, iPhone 16 missed out on it

Now, most recently, Oppo was tipped to include a new camera button which is expected to be named “Quick Button.” The leaked button image showcases similarities to the iPhone 16's new Camera Control Button. Reportedly, Oppo Find X8 series smartphones are expected to come with a camera button with similar swipe gestures for changing camera modes, zoom-in and out, and other features.

Also read: Honor 200 Lite 5G with 108MP camera launched in India: Check price, specs, availability and more

With Oppo and Realme joining the race, Nubia president, Ni Fei also revealed a new camera button for the upcoming Nubia Z70 Ultra. The company also confirmed that it will have a shutter function, focus mode, and capture images with a simple click of a button. While smartphone brands are capturing the essence of Apple's Camera Control Button, this technology is not very new to the smartphone industry. However, the types of tasks and functionality it offers are unique and innovative. Therefore, in the coming months may see more iPhone 16-like camera buttons on Android smartphones.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!