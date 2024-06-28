 iPhone 16 may come with a big surprise from Apple for those worried about battery life, thanks to European Union | Mobile News

iPhone 16 may come with a big surprise from Apple for those worried about battery life, thanks to European Union

iPhone 16 launch in 2024: Apple is planning to redesign the iPhone 16 battery for easy replacement, after the EU’s new regulation, check details.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jun 28 2024, 11:41 IST
iPhone 16 may come with a new technology that will allow users to replace batteries. (Apple )

Apple iPhone 16 launch: European Union, in 2022, mandated the standard USB-C type charger for several electronic devices. Now, the EU government is urging smartphone companies to bring replaceable batteries by 2025. This regulation will allow smartphone owners to replace their batteries if they face any problems in future. Therefore, to comply with the rule, Apple is planning to make a big change with the iPhone 16 battery that will allow users to easily replace them whenever required. 

Also read: iPhone 16 redesign to feature vertical cameras, Pro series to add dedicated shutter button, leaked cases reveal

iPhone 16 replaceable batteries

According to The Information report, Apple is considering redesigning iPhone 16 batteries in a way that will allow owners to replace them, this decision came after the EU urged manufacturers to build replaceable batteries. While Apple already allows iPhone users to be independent in changing several parts of the iPhone, however, batteries are something that requires specialised tools which are not easily available in the market. With redesigned batteries, Apple is planning to streamline the process and introduce technology that will allow iPhone users to change batteries by themselves.

Also read: iPhone 16 Plus vs iPhone 15 Plus

The report highlighted that Apple is working on a technology called “electrically induced adhesive debonding” that will include a special metal casing, enabling users to remove the battery via small bursts of electricity. However, the process may require a professional or expert as the process could be tricky. Therefore, if users want to change their iPhone batteries, they will have to visit an expert which is expected to cost around $99 or if they want to change the batteries themselves, then they will need to invest in the required toolkit. 

Also read: iPhone 16 to come without SIM card slot? Global launch of eSIM only iPad 2024 range sparks new speculations

Tom's Guide report highlighted that Apple may also integrate batteries that do not require replacement for self-repair. However, for this, Apple has to meet three integral criteria: 1. The batteries should have 83 percent capacity in 500 charges. 2. 80 percent with 1000 charges, and the iPhone must be up to IP67 rated.

As per the set EU rules, the iPhone 15 series meets all the criteria, however, it is unsure of what Apple is planning for upcoming generations of iPhones.

First Published Date: 28 Jun, 11:41 IST
