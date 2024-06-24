iPhone 16, Pixel 9, Samsung Galaxy z Flip 6 and more: Flagship smartphone launches expected in H2 2024
The smartphone market is gearing up for major releases in the second half of 2024. Here's what to expect from Apple, Google, Samsung, and more as they unveil new devices.
The smartphone market has been active this year, starting with launches from Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and the announcement of Google's Pixel 8A. The latter part of the year is crucial for smartphone enthusiasts, as major brands prepare to release their latest flagship models. In 2024, this period is especially significant, with Apple, Google, Samsung, and others set to unveil new devices. Many new phones are expected before the year ends, following the usual patterns of these companies.
For those looking to upgrade their phones or stay informed about the latest releases, here are the anticipated smartphones launching in the second half of 2024.
mobile to buy?
1. Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro
Apple's annual iPhone launch event is two months away, scheduled for early September. The iPhone 16 series is expected to feature four models: a 6.1-inch iPhone 16, a 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus, a 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro, and a 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max.
All models will likely come with hardware and software upgrades, running iOS 18. The Pro versions will introduce Apple Intelligence, combining on-device and private-cloud AI technologies.
2. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro
Google's Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are anticipated to be powered by the Tensor G4 processor. Although these devices were not unveiled at I/O 2024, leaks suggest improved performance, better cameras, and a refreshed design.
3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Z Fold 6
Samsung plans to release its new foldable phones in July, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. These devices are expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and OneUI 6.1 with Galaxy AI capabilities.
The new models are anticipated to be thinner, lighter, and more durable, with enhanced computing power. Samsung aims to maintain its lead in the foldable market amid growing competition.
4. Motorola Razr and Razr Plus
Motorola is set to introduce new flip-style foldables, the Razr and Razr Plus, expected to be more affordable than Samsung's foldables. The Razr Plus is likely to have a large cover display and a premium design, possibly powered by a Snapdragon 7 series chip. The 2024 Razr model is expected to be a budget-friendly option, also with a Snapdragon 7 series processor, priced around Rs. 50,000.
5. Nothing Phone (3)
The Nothing Phone (3) is scheduled to debut in the second half of 2024, featuring AI capabilities and a Snapdragon 8 series chip. Following the design and hardware excellence of its predecessor, the Phone (2), it is expected to have a superior camera setup with a triple camera system, including ultra-wide angle and telephoto lenses.
