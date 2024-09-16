iPhone 16 Plus beats iPhone 16 Pro as pre-orders begins, sale starts on Friday

iPhone 16 series was launched by Apple at the Glowtime 2024 event on September 9 and the company started to accept pre-order for the new iPhone models from September 13 onwards. Just like last few years, iPhone 16 series comprises four models - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. As the phones are about to go on sale from September 20, Friday, known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared some interesting insights about the initial pre-orders of the new iPhones. As per Kuo, iPhone 16 Plus is outpacing the iPhone 16 Pro in terms of consumer interest in the initial bookings.

iPhone 16 Plus beats iPhone 16 Pro in surprising trend

As per Kuo's data, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max failed to generate the expected excitement, with early demand falling short of projections. According to Kuo's supply chain survey, the overall pre-order sales for the iPhone 16 series reached approximately 37 million units, marking a 12.7% decline compared to the iPhone 15 series during the same period last year. The iPhone 16 Pro, in particular, has struggled, with first-weekend sales down 27% compared to the iPhone 15 Pro, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max saw a 16% drop from its predecessor.

In contrast, the iPhone 16 Plus has emerged as a standout performer. Kuo's data shows a substantial 48% increase in demand for the iPhone 16 Plus compared to the iPhone 15 Plus. This uptick suggests that consumers are gravitating more towards the standard and larger models this year, possibly due to their more accessible price points and attractive features.

The lower-than-expected demand for the Pro models is partly attributed to the absence of Apple Intelligence features at launch. These advanced features are slated for release with iOS 18.1 in October, potentially dampening the initial appeal of the Pro models. Additionally, intense competition in markets like China may be impacting overall sales performance.

