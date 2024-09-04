iPhone 16 series is set to be unveiled during Apple's September 2024 event, titled ‘It's Glowtime.' This year, as in the past couple of years, Apple is expected to launch four iPhone models—iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. However, one of these models might be the last of its kind. Leaks from reputed industry insiders like Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu suggest that the iPhone 16 Plus could be the final ‘Plus' model from Apple. Read on for more details.

iPhone 16 Plus Could Be Replaced by This Model

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is likely to replace the iPhone Plus model with a new variant featuring a slim design, possibly named the iPhone 17 Slim. This strategy is not new; Apple previously discontinued the iPhone 13 mini in favour of the Plus model with the iPhone 14 series, and it could follow a similar path with the iPhone 17 series.

This theory gains further momentum when considering the sales of the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 14 Plus. Kuo reports that the Plus variant accounts for only 5-10% of the iPhones Apple ships, which might be a significant factor in its potential phase-out in favour of the iPhone 17 Slim, or whatever Apple's marketing team decides to call it. "It implies that the other three iPhone models (standard, Pro and Pro Max) already adequately cover the high-end market segments, making the Plus model redundant," Kuo said earlier this year.

Jeff Pu, as reported by 9to5Mac, also said that the iPhone 17 Slim could have a 6.6-inch display and come with a “more complex” aluminum design compared to the current models.

Apple May Focus More on Its Standard Models

In recent years, customers have predominantly favoured the Pro models, overshadowing the standard versions. Official sales figures and market sentiment support this trend. Thus, introducing a Slim or Air model could revitalise the line-up, offering a fresh design and emphasising the basics. Many users prefer slim and lightweight phones that look stylish (essentially form over function), and Apple may finally address this preference. We've seen Apple produce slim and light phones before, especially with the iPhone 6 series, and this could be another step in that direction.

