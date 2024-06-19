 iPhone 16 Plus vs iPhone 15 Plus: What to expect from Apple's next ‘big' phone | Mobile News

iPhone 16 Plus vs iPhone 15 Plus: What to expect from Apple's next ‘big' phone

With less than three months until the launch of Apple’s iPhone 16 series, here’s what we anticipate from the upcoming 'Plus' model.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 19 2024, 14:11 IST
Is the iPhone 16 Plus from Apple set to be its best ‘big phone’ yet? (Apple )

June is already halfway over, and that means there are less than three months remaining until the launch of the next-generation iPhone 16 series, if Apple sticks to its usual launch cycle.

This means that the rumour train surrounding the next Apple devices is starting to pick up, and based on rumours, we have a basic idea of what to expect from the next Plus model, which is quite popular with big phone enthusiasts.

iPhone 16 Plus May Adopt a New Design Compared to iPhone 15 Plus Due to This Key Reason

It was the vanilla iPhone 13 that switched to the asymmetrical diagonal camera design, moving away from the vertical camera setup of the iPhone 12 vanilla models. This has continued so far, even with the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, but this has resulted in a major feature omission from these models—Spatial Video capture.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 16 battery may get this ‘change' to prevent overheating

Only the iPhone 15 Pro models support it currently, but as per reports and information from tipsters, the iPhone 16 vanilla may switch back to the old layout to start supporting this feature. This is because Apple uses the ultra-wide and the wide lens in vertical alignment on the iPhone 15 Pro to capture it, and it may need to do the same for the iPhone 16 series as well.

iPhone 16 Plus to Feature Major Performance and AI Boosts Compared to iPhone 15 Plus

Now that WWDC 2024 is over, we know that Apple Intelligence, which is Apple's take on introducing generative AI features to the iPhone, is not coming to the vanilla iPhone 15 and the older iPhone 14 models. However, this is unlikely to be the case with the iPhone 16 vanilla models, considering it would be a bad look if the latest iPhones launch without the support for the company's latest software features.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max dimensions leaked

The company is expected to facilitate this by adding 8GB RAM (iPhone 15 vanilla models feature 6GB) to the vanilla iPhone 16 models, and even introducing a faster SoC. It isn't clear if the vanilla models will get the current flagship SoC—the A17 Pro, or would get rebranded A18 chipsets. Irrespective, the next vanilla models will get a major performance boost.

Battery Upgrades Expected

Like all generational upgrades, Apple is expected to introduce battery gains to the iPhone 16 series, and considering the iPhone 15 Plus already has the best battery life of any iPhone, the jump with the iPhone 16 Plus maybe even more drastic.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro models may feature thinnest bezels

This is because: firstly, the next iPhone may switch to the 3nm process for the SoC, like the iPhone 15 Pro, and that alone will make it more efficient. Secondly, reports claim that Apple may opt for a stacked battery technology for the next iPhone. This, coupled with any size increase, is further expected to boost the overall battery life.

First Published Date: 19 Jun, 14:10 IST
