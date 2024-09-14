 iPhone 16 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Know which flagship smartphone to buy | Mobile News

iPhone 16 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Know which flagship smartphone to buy

iPhone 16 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Check out the difference between the two rival flagship smartphones of 2024.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Sep 14 2024, 11:11 IST
iPhone 16 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Know which flagship smartphone to buy
Check out the specs comparison between the iPhone 16 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. (Bloomberg)

iPhone 16 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Planning to buy a flagship smartphone this year? Well, Apple has finally announced the iPhone 16 series with four new models including the iPhone 16 Plus. While we know Samsung and Apple are great rivals when it comes to flagship series smartphones, therefore, it is the right opportunity to compare the two best flagship smartphones of 2024, the iPhone 16 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. Check out the specs comparison to know which smartphone is better.

iPhone 16 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

Design and display: In terms of design the iPhone 16 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus have been following a similar design style from their predecessor. The iPhone 16 Plus and Galaxy S24 Plus are just larger versions of vanilla models. Both feature a vertically placed camera setup with an aluminium and glass body, almost having similar dimensions and weight. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The iPhone 16 Plus features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology, offering a 60Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus features a 6.7-inch  Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2600nits brightness. Samsung smartphone is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, whereas, the iPhone is protected with Ceramic Shield glass.

Camera: The iPhone 16 Plus features a dual camera setup consisting of a 48 MP fusion camera with 2x optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus sports a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto camera with  3x optical zoom, and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, both smartphones come with a 12MP selfie camera.

Performance and battery:

In terms of performance both the brands offer their in-house chipset to power the new generation flagship smartphones. The iPhone 16 Plus is powered by an A18 chipset with a 16-core neural engine, 6‑core CPU, and 5‑core GPU. The new chipset empowers the smartphone with several advanced AI features. Whereas, the Indian variant of Galaxy S24 Plus is powered by Exynos 2400 chipset providing the smartphone with flagship performance and Galaxy AI features. 

In terms of battery life, the iPhone 16 Plus is backed by a 4006mAh battery and the Galaxy S24 Plus is equipped with a 4900 mAh battery. Therefore, the Samsung flagship is offering a better battery life. 

Price: The iPhone 16 Plus comes at a starting price of Rs.89900 for the 128GB variant. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus has a starting price of Rs.99999 for 12GB RAM an 256GB storage variant. 

