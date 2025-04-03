iPhone 16 price dropped by Rs.9000 on Flipkart: Know about the latest discounts

Planning to buy an iPhone for the longest time? While the older generation iPhone models are available at a cheaper price, but the latest iPhone 16 model is currently available at a huge discounted price which can not be resisted. The iPhone 16 model was recently launched in September 2024 and it has been gaining much popularity in the flagship market. From the latest generation chipset to advanced AI-powered features, you can enjoy the premium experience at a much lower price. Therefore, know about this huge deal on the iPhone 16 on Flipkart.

iPhone 16 discount on Flipkart

The iPhone 16 model originally retails for Rs.79900 for the 128GB variant. However, buyers can get it for just Rs.74900 on Flipkart, giving buyers a 6% discount. In addition to discounts, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone. According to the Flipkart listing, buyers can avail Flat Rs.4000 off on ICICI Bank Credit Non EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions. Buyers can also get Rs.2500 off on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card Non-EMI transactions.

Alongside bank offers, buyers can also take advantage of exchange offers and get up to Rs.41150 off on the iPhone 16. However, the exchange value will solely be based on the smartphone's model and working conditions.

But is the iPhone 16 worth the hype? Know about its specs and features to gain more understanding.

Should you buy iPhone 16?

With the iPhone 16, Apple first announced the AI-powered iPhone, bringing Apple Intelligence with iOS 18.2. The smartphone is powered by an A18 chip paired with 8GB RAM bringing powerful performance. It comes with a dual-camera setup that includes a 48MP fusion main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera to capture detailed images. It features a 6.1-inch super Retina XDR display that offers vibrant colours and viewing experience. Therefore, the iPhone 16 could be a great phone to upgrade to, especially at this discounted price.