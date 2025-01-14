iPhone 16 price dropped during Flipkart Monumental sale- Check out latest offers

Grab a huge discount on the iPhone 16 during the ongoing Flipkart Monumental sale.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 14 2025, 15:29 IST
Icon
4 smartphones launched in September 2024: iPhone 16 series, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, and more
iPhone 16 price dropped during Flipkart Monumental sale- Check out latest offers
1/5 iPhone 16 series: Apple launched its flagship range of smartphones which included four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The new-generation iPhones are powered by A18 series chipset and all models support Apple Intelligence, which includes the company’s suite of AI features. All iPhone 16 models also include a new camera button.  (Apple)
iPhone 16 price dropped during Flipkart Monumental sale- Check out latest offers
2/5 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: This is the new generation Fan Edition smartphone which includes premium-like features at an affordable price to the flagship Galaxy S24 series. The Galaxy S24 FE is powered by Exynos 2400e chipset paired with 8GB RAM. The smartphone comes with an upgraded 4700mAh battery for lasting performance. This year, Samsung has also increased the price of Galaxy S24 FE to Rs.59999. (Samsung)
iPhone 16 price dropped during Flipkart Monumental sale- Check out latest offers
3/5 Motorola Razr 50: This smartphone is the standard model of the flagship Motorola Razr 50 series. It is a clamshell-style foldable smartphone which includes several advanced features. The smartphone is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7300X chipset paired with 8 GB RAM and 2.2 UFS storage. One of the unique factors about the smartphone is that it offers AI features on the cover screen.  (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
iPhone 16 price dropped during Flipkart Monumental sale- Check out latest offers
4/5 Vivo V40e: The next smartphone launched in September 2024 is the Vivo V40e which is part of the previously launched Vivo V40 series. The Vivo V40e is powered by  MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 technology. The smartphone comes with a new unique design and a 3D curved AMOLED display. The Vivo V40e is now available in the mid-range smartphone segment.  (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
iPhone 16 price dropped during Flipkart Monumental sale- Check out latest offers
5/5 Now, that the month of September is over, the new month is expected to bring several smartphone launches including LAVA Agni 3, Vivo X200 series, Oppo Find X8 series, and other flagship range smartphones.  (Lava)
iPhone 16 price dropped during Flipkart Monumental sale- Check out latest offers
icon View all Images
Know about the latest deals and discounts on iPhone 16 on Flipkart. (REUTERS)

Flipkart is currently hosting its awaited Monumental sale just ahead of Republic Day. During the sale, several electronic items such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, and others are available at a huge discounted price along with bank offers. Therefore, if you are planning for a smartphone upgrade, then now is the perfect time to get a flagship model. Additionally, Flipkart is providing a hefty discount on iPhone 16 which is the lowest price since the launch. Therefore, know how you can get the iPhone 16 at a reasonable price from Flipkart. 

Also read: Flipkart Monumental Sale: Apple MacBook Air M3 price drops to Rs. 81,000 - How to get this deal

More about Apple iPhone 16
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
₹85,900
Check details
See full Specifications

Flipkart Monumental sale: iPhone 16 discount

The iPhone 16 is priced at Rs.79990 for a 128GB variant. However, during the Flipkart Monumental sale, the smartphone is available at just Rs.69999, providing a 12% discount on the smartphone. Alongside the discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to get additional discounts on the flagship model. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

According to Flipkart listing, buyers can avail 10% off up to Rs.1500 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions at a minimum transaction value of Rs.4999. Additionally, buyers can also grab 10% off up to Rs.1000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card Transactions. Lastly, with an exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.42150 off on iPhone 16. However, the exchange will be based on smartphone models and working conditions.

Should you buy an iPhone 16?

The iPhone 16 comes with some major upgrades over the predecessor such as a new camera layout, new-gen chipset, improved camera, and most importantly Apple Intelligence. Apple also introduced a new camera control button which can be used to access camera features or activate the AI-powered Visual Intelligence feature. The iPhone 16 is powered by an A18 chip paired with 8GB RAM for improved performance.

Also read: iOS 18.3 update for iPhone 16 and more: Features, release schedule, and what we expect

The smartphone comes with a vertically placed camera module to support spatial recording for Apple Vision Pro. It offers a 48MP fusion camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera that captures pleasing images. Therefore, buying the iPhone 16 could be a fruitful investment with all the latest features, flagship performance, and Apple Intelligence.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Jan, 15:29 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iPhone 16 price dropped during Flipkart Monumental sale- Check out latest offers
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025

Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025
GTA 6 Map

GTA 6 map may be bigger than expected, fan-made comparisons spark excitement ahead of release
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked map hints at a massive open world with 500+ dynamic events and expansive features
GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: Five compelling reasons to revisit these classics before GTA 6 arrives
GTA 6

GTA 6 new leak reveals interactive buildings and destruction features set to redefine open-world gameplay

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets