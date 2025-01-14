iPhone 16 price dropped during Flipkart Monumental sale- Check out latest offers

Flipkart is currently hosting its awaited Monumental sale just ahead of Republic Day. During the sale, several electronic items such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, and others are available at a huge discounted price along with bank offers. Therefore, if you are planning for a smartphone upgrade, then now is the perfect time to get a flagship model. Additionally, Flipkart is providing a hefty discount on iPhone 16 which is the lowest price since the launch. Therefore, know how you can get the iPhone 16 at a reasonable price from Flipkart.

Flipkart Monumental sale: iPhone 16 discount

The iPhone 16 is priced at Rs.79990 for a 128GB variant. However, during the Flipkart Monumental sale, the smartphone is available at just Rs.69999, providing a 12% discount on the smartphone. Alongside the discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to get additional discounts on the flagship model.

According to Flipkart listing, buyers can avail 10% off up to Rs.1500 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions at a minimum transaction value of Rs.4999. Additionally, buyers can also grab 10% off up to Rs.1000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card Transactions. Lastly, with an exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.42150 off on iPhone 16. However, the exchange will be based on smartphone models and working conditions.

Should you buy an iPhone 16?

The iPhone 16 comes with some major upgrades over the predecessor such as a new camera layout, new-gen chipset, improved camera, and most importantly Apple Intelligence. Apple also introduced a new camera control button which can be used to access camera features or activate the AI-powered Visual Intelligence feature. The iPhone 16 is powered by an A18 chip paired with 8GB RAM for improved performance.

The smartphone comes with a vertically placed camera module to support spatial recording for Apple Vision Pro. It offers a 48MP fusion camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera that captures pleasing images. Therefore, buying the iPhone 16 could be a fruitful investment with all the latest features, flagship performance, and Apple Intelligence.

