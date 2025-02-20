iPhone 16 price drops by 7500 on Amazon: Check more offers and how to grab this deal

Looking to upgrade your smartphone? The iPhone 16 is now available for less than ₹70,000 on Amazon, making it a great opportunity to grab Apple's latest device at a reduced price. The iPhone 16, originally launched in September 2024 with a starting price of ₹79,900, is now listed at a lower price, and you can combine bank and exchange offers to cut costs even further. Here's how you can make the most of this deal.

iPhone 16 Price Drop on Amazon

Originally priced at Rs. 79,900 for the base 128GB variant, the iPhone 16 is now available on Amazon for just Rs. 72,400, giving you the chance to save Rs. 7,500 immediately. On top of that, there are additional savings available through various bank offers. If you have an ICICI Bank or SBI credit card, you can get an instant discount of Rs. 4,000. This will bring the final price down to Rs. 68,400, saving you a total of Rs. 12,500. Other bank discounts are also available for further price reductions.

iPhone 16 Price Cut: Exchange Offers and Bank Discounts

Amazon provides an exchange offer, with potential bonuses up to Rs. 51,500 for trading in an old smartphone. The final exchange value depends on the device's brand, model, and condition. With a high exchange value, the effective price of the iPhone 16 could drop below Rs. 60,000, making the deal even more attractive.

iPhone 16: Specifications and Features

The iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch display and introduces a Camera Control button for added functionality. It runs on Apple's A18 chipset and supports Apple Intelligence, enhancing the user experience. The camera setup includes a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP front camera. A 3,561mAh battery powers the device, providing enough charge to last through the day.

If you're considering a new smartphone, this might be the right time to get the iPhone 16 at a reduced price. Check out the offer on Amazon and decide whether it fits your budget and needs.