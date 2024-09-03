 iPhone 16 price in India: Here’s how much new Apple iPhone may cost at launch | Mobile News

iPhone 16 price in India: Here’s how much new Apple iPhone may cost at launch

With new colour options, design and range of upgrades, the Apple iPhone 16 is set to be a major jump up from its predecessor iPhone 15.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Sep 03 2024, 07:55 IST
iPhone 16 price in India: Here’s how much new Apple iPhone may cost at launch
iPhone 16 launch price will likely be less than its predecessor iPhone 15 that was launched at a starting price of 79,900. (X.com/Apple Hub)

iPhone 16 launch in India will take place on September 9 at 10:30pm IST. At the Apple event 2024, the company will unveil the new iPhone 16 series that comprises four models - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Almost every detail about the upcoming iPhones has been leaked online ahead of the launch and if the reports are to be believed, the vanilla iPhone 16 will be the most value for money model in the Apple flagship lineup. With new colour options, design and range of upgrades, the Apple iPhone 16 is set to be a major jump up from its predecessor iPhone 15. Although Apple has not officially revealed anything about the iPhone 16, leakers and analysts have suggested what you can expect in terms of features and pricing.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro to get this new titanium colour option, new leak shows what it may look like - All details

More about Apple iPhone 16
Apple iPhone 16
  • Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB
₹79,990
Check details
See full Specifications

iPhone 16 price in India may be less than iPhone 15 launch price

Apple has kept the prices of the base models in the flagship series consistent for the past several years. iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and iPhone 15, all were launched at a starting price of 79,900. However, the iPhone 16 may turn out to be a special one and it is likely that its price may be less than iPhone 15 launch price.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone SE 4 may launch alongside iPhone 16 at Apple event 2024: Here's what we know so far

Apple recently reduced the price of iPhone 15 series models in India after the government announced reduction in the basic customs duty (BCD) on imported mobile phones and printed circuit board assemblies. While the iPhone 15 Pro Max witnessed the biggest price cut, iPhone 15's price was reduced down 79,600. Keeping Apple's pattern and recent reduction in mind, it is expected that the iPhone 16 will likely cost 79,600 in India at launch.

Also read: Apple event 2024: 8 exciting upgrades in iPhone 16 series that you shouldn't miss

iPhone 16 India launch: How to watch live

As mentioned earlier, iPhone 16 India launch will take place during Apple event 2024 on September 9. The iPhone 16 launch event will begin at 10:30pm IST and it can be streamed liveon Apple's official website and Apple's YouTube channel.

 Catch all the latest updates on Apple Event 2024. Discover everything you need to know about the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Plus.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Sep, 07:55 IST
Trending: apple may discontinue over 10 products, including iphone 15 pro max: check if yours in this list iphone se 4 may launch alongside iphone 16 at apple event 2024: here’s what we know so far iphone se 4 launch likely in march: apple intelligence, 8gb ram, iphone 16 design and more at just rs… iphone se 4 launch in 2025: why you should not buy iphone 15 even at a discount apple event 2024: 8 exciting upgrades in iphone 16 series that you shouldn’t miss iphone se 4 launch details: how apple could end up killing most android mid-range mobiles iphone se 4 might only have a single camera, but it may not be a dealbreaker: here’s why iphone se 4 launch date prediction, specs, price, and more: know what’s coming iphone 16 pro to get this new titanium colour option, new leak shows what it may look like - all details samsung galaxy s24 fe spotted on fcc listing: check display, chipset and more
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 16 price in India: Here’s how much new Apple iPhone may cost at launch
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2: Master Train, Bank, and Stagecoach heists with these expert robbery tips

Red Dead Redemption 2: Master Train, Bank, and Stagecoach heists with these expert robbery tips
GTA Online offering players double rewards and discounts with new Gun Running Bonuses until September 4

GTA Online offering players double rewards and discounts with new Gun Running Bonuses until September 4
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2: Get in-game rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2: Get in-game rewards for free
GTA 6

GTA 6: What secrets lie within Vice City and the mysterious Leonida state?
India to host first BGMI LAN event in Goa this November: Registration now open

India to host first BGMI LAN event in Goa this November: Registration now open

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more

5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more
smartwatch under 30000

Apple Watch SE, OnePlus Watch 2 and other best smartwatches to buy under 30,000
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
smartwatches with ecg tracker

Best smartwatches with ECG tracker: Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch and others
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets