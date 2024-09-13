iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max were launched at the Apple Glowtime event 2024 on September 9. The pre-orders for the iPhone 16 Pro models begin on September 13 and the delivery of the devices will begin September 20 onwards. As of now, iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are not available for purchase anywhere in the world. Both seller and buyers are waiting for Apple to commence the sale of the new flagships. Along with them, scammers are also desperately waiting to dupe iPhone fans and a proof of that can be seen in an Instagram reel that is going viral across India.

iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max fake seals going viral

In the video, fake seals for iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max can be seen. It appears that the seals will be used to repack open and illegally imported phones to sell them at higher price. The seals resemble the original Apple seal that is there to make sure that the buyers are getting authentic products.

Scammers often illegally import iPhone Pro models with open boxes at lower price and sell them in India with a good margin. The sealed boxes will definitely help scammers to rip off the customers.

How to check original purchase date of the iPhone

Buyers can find the original purchase date by going to https://checkcoverage.apple.com/ - your purchase date should be one year before your consumer warranty coverage ends. For example if this shows your coverage expires on 13th September 2025, your purchase date was 13th September 2024.

You can also use your iPhone to check the warranty. Go to Settings, then General, then About. Scroll down to "Limited Warranty" to see the expiration date.



