iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have arrived with significantly reduced prices in India. Both models are now approximately 10,000 cheaper. Read on for more details.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 10 2024, 00:32 IST
iphone 16 pro
iPhone 16 Pro is cheaper than iPhone 15 Pro in India. Let that sink in, folks. (Apple)

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max—Apple's flagship smartphones for the remainder of this year and much of 2025—have arrived. As successors to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, these devices offer a host of improvements, building on features introduced last year, such as Spatial Video and enhanced 4K slow-motion capabilities. Importantly, they also come with a price drop for the Indian market. Both models are powered by Apple's second-generation 3nm chipset, the A18 Pro, which enables the standout feature—Apple Intelligence. Additionally, Apple has increased the screen sizes, with the iPhone 16 Pro now featuring a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max gets a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display, the largest in iPhone history.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max: Price In India, Availability, And Colours

The prices of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have surprised many in India, with the base iPhone 16 Pro priced at 1,19,900 and the iPhone 16 Pro Max at 1,44,900. The iPhone 16 Pro comes with 128GB of base storage, while the Pro Max starts with 256GB. Pre-orders for these models, alongside the standard iPhone 16 series, are expected to go live on 5:30 PM IST on 13 September, with availability from 20 September.

In terms of colours, Apple is offering four options this year, similar to last year. However, the old Blue Titanium has been replaced with Desert Titanium. The popular Natural Titanium, along with Black Titanium and White Titanium, will continue to be available with the iPhone 16 Pro models.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max Launched: Specifications And Features

Both the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max devices are powered by the A18 Pro chipset, which is a 3nm processor. The displays feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR panels, with OLED technology and a 120Hz refresh rate. Apple claims these displays support a peak brightness of 2000 nits, which happens to be the same as iPhone 15 Pro models.

In terms of optics, Apple has made significant improvements this year, particularly with the ultrawide camera and telephoto lens. The new 48MP ultra-wide shooter and 5x tetraprism telephoto lens are now included across both the Pro and Pro Max models, addressing the disparity seen in previous models. Both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max feature a 48MP wide camera capable of recording 4K video at up to 120fps and capturing high-resolution images in Apple ProRAW. On the front, there is a 12MP selfie camera that supports 4K video recording and filming in Apple ProRes Log.

First Published Date: 10 Sep, 00:32 IST
