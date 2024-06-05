 iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may get these 5 big upgrades- Here’s what Apple is planning | Mobile News

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may get these 5 big upgrades- Here's what Apple is planning

Know what upgrades are coming to iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro smartphones this year.

As per the reports, the iPhone 16 series could get AI capabilities too. It will reportedly equipped with an A18 chipset boasting a Neural Engine with significantly more cores than its predecessor. The Neural Engine is a crucial component of Apple's chipsets, dedicated to handling AI and machine learning tasks.
According to 91mobile CAD renders, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a similar titanium frame as the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, there is an inclusion of a new Capture button and a larger Action button. It will likely get thinner bezels and more curved edges.
The vanilla iPhone 16 models could get a new camera layout this year. Leaked renders suggest a vertical camera setup, paving the way for potential new capabilities like Spatial Video recording.
It is also reported that the iPhone 16 Pro might get the tetraprism lens too, following the inclusion of this feature in this year's iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly working together with its exclusive supplier Largan to improve the yield. Apple is also looking to pioneer specially moulded lenses to compensate for the smaller size of the smartphone. This would allow Apple to fit larger lenses without compromising the small form factor of the iPhone 16 Pro.
iPhone 16 series launch is just 3 months away and as the launch timeline nears, tipsters are revealing more information about the devices. As of now, we have an idea of what is expected to be announced for the iPhone 16 series, therefore, we can better judge what upgrades are coming to the next-generation iPhone. To help you understand better, we have found 5 major upgrades which are expected to come in the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro models. 

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro models may feature thinnest bezels- Know what's expected

iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro expected upgrades

  1. Expanded display size: The iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro will likely get a bigger display size with 6.9-inch and 6.3-inch in comparison to their predecessors. The iPhone 15 Pro consists of a 6.1-inch display whereas the iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with a 6.7-inch display. Therefore, it will be significantly changed for the upcoming iPhone 16 pro models. 

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro leaks hint at larger camera sensors and bigger display ahead of September launch

2. Weight: With a larger display, the weight of the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro is also expected to increase. Based on the rumours, the iPhone 16 Pro will likely weigh 194 grams and the iPhone 16 Pro Max may likely weigh 225 grams. On the other, their thickness might remain the same measuring at 8.25 mm. 

3. Camera upgrades: In terms of camera, both iPhones are expected to get some major upgrades. However, a recent rumour suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to feature a  48MP Ultra Wide camera with the iPhone 16 Pro Max expected to get a larger main camera and Sony IMX903 sensor. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to get a super telephoto periscope camera

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro dummy leaked with bigger display size: Know what Apple is planning to launch

4. Battery size: with a new generation of Pro Models, the devices are expected to get bigger batteries. According to rumours, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to be backed by a 3355mAh battery whereas, the iPhone 16 Pro Max may get a 4676mAh battery.

5. AI features: Apple will be announcing new AI features for the iPhone at the WWDC event. However, it is expected that some AI features will be exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

