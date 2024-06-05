iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may get these 5 big upgrades- Here’s what Apple is planning

iPhone 16 series launch is just 3 months away and as the launch timeline nears, tipsters are revealing more information about the devices. As of now, we have an idea of what is expected to be announced for the iPhone 16 series, therefore, we can better judge what upgrades are coming to the next-generation iPhone. To help you understand better, we have found 5 major upgrades which are expected to come in the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro models.

iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro expected upgrades

Expanded display size: The iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro will likely get a bigger display size with 6.9-inch and 6.3-inch in comparison to their predecessors. The iPhone 15 Pro consists of a 6.1-inch display whereas the iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with a 6.7-inch display. Therefore, it will be significantly changed for the upcoming iPhone 16 pro models.

2. Weight: With a larger display, the weight of the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro is also expected to increase. Based on the rumours, the iPhone 16 Pro will likely weigh 194 grams and the iPhone 16 Pro Max may likely weigh 225 grams. On the other, their thickness might remain the same measuring at 8.25 mm.

3. Camera upgrades: In terms of camera, both iPhones are expected to get some major upgrades. However, a recent rumour suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to feature a 48MP Ultra Wide camera with the iPhone 16 Pro Max expected to get a larger main camera and Sony IMX903 sensor. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to get a super telephoto periscope camera

4. Battery size: with a new generation of Pro Models, the devices are expected to get bigger batteries. According to rumours, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to be backed by a 3355mAh battery whereas, the iPhone 16 Pro Max may get a 4676mAh battery.

5. AI features: Apple will be announcing new AI features for the iPhone at the WWDC event. However, it is expected that some AI features will be exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

