 iPhone 16 Pro: Can it outshine Pixel 9 Pro’s camera? – Here’s what we know so far | Mobile News

iPhone 16 Pro: Can it outshine Pixel 9 Pro’s camera? – Here’s what we know so far

Google Pixel 9 Pro is all set to launch next month on August 14. Here's how it compares to the iPhone 16 Pro based on the rumours and leaks so far.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 29 2024, 13:45 IST
Google Pixel 9 Pro Vs iPhone 16 Pro
Google Pixel 9 Pro will feature Google's latest AI smarts, and it may boost the camera performance as well. (Google, Apple)

iPhone 16 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro are among the most eagerly anticipated smartphones this year. A major factor behind the excitement is the impressive camera performance offered by both product lines. Apple is renowned for its professional-grade video capabilities, now including ProRes LOG with the iPhone 15 Pro, while Google is celebrated for its computational photography and AI prowess. Recently, both brands have boosted their camera systems, and we may see strong hardware in the Pixel 9 series and iPhone 16 series as well. Here, let's explore what to expect from the Pixel 9 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro  when they release soon, in August and September, respectively. 

Also Read: iOS 18: Know when iPhone users may get the next big update, iOS 18.1 AI features, and more

More about Apple iPhone 16 Pro
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.2 inches Display Size
₹82,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Google Pixel 9 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro: Triple Cameras with Key Differences

It is anticipated that Apple will introduce major updates to the iPhone 16 Pro's camera system this year. Unlike the iPhone 15 Pro, which had different camera systems for the Pro and Pro Max models, the smaller iPhone 16 Pro is expected to feature the same camera system as the Pro Max model. This could include a 5x telephoto tetraprism zoom lens, facilitated by a larger chassis to make for a 6.3-inch display on the device. As a result, both the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max may get identical camera setups. However, it remains unclear whether Apple will upgrade the camera sensor from the current 48MP sensor or retain it.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In contrast, the Pixel 9 Pro is expected to feature a new 50MP ultrawide camera sensor. The main camera may include a 50MP wide lens, along with a 48MP telephoto 5x zoom lens. Additionally, Google is likely to upgrade the front-facing camera from 10.5MP to 42MP.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra under criticism, users report of paint peeling issues- All details

Battle of AI Features

While neither Apple nor Google is typically known for cutting-edge camera hardware, both companies excel in software and unique colour science. iPhone cameras are renowned for their natural and lifelike quality, whereas Google is known for vibrant colours and contrast. Google's AI capabilities have long been a cornerstone of its camera performance, with the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold expected to continue this trend with better AI features for both capturing and editing photos.

Last year, Google introduced NightSight video on the Pixel 8 Pro, allowing users to enhance video detail by uploading it to Google's servers for AI processing. This year, Google is expected to expand its AI features further.

Apple, meanwhile, is likely to adopt a more conservative approach, maintaining one of the most reliable camera systems with its triple-camera setup. While it's possible Apple could extend ProRes LOG video capability to the standard iPhones, it is more likely that this feature will remain exclusive to the Pro models. However, the iPhone 16 models may introduce ‘Spatial Video', allowing users to capture 3D, cinematic videos for the Apple Vision Pro—a feature currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro.

That said, Apple may have some surprises in store, especially with advancements in Apple Intelligence on the horizon. The company has already hinted at smart editing features like the object eraser in the Photos app, so new AI-powered features could be added to the camera experience.

Also Read: Tired of spam emails? Here's a Gmail trick that Google wants everyone to learn [Watch]

Can the Pixel 9 Pro Outshine the iPhone's Reliability?

It is premature to declare a winner at this stage, as neither phone has been released yet. However, considering Google's track record of improving video capabilities with each Pixel generation, the Pixel 9 Pro may pose a strong challenge to Apple's dominance in video recording. When it comes to photography, preference may come down to individual style. All will be revealed when the Pixel 9 Pro launches on 14th August in India, with the iPhone 16 series expected to debut in September.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Jul, 13:45 IST
Trending: iphone 15 best deal on amazon vs flipkart: check price, discount to get the best offer iphone 15 pro price drops in india along with iphone 14: here's how much apple is charging now will iphone 16 pro max and iphone 16 pro be cheaper if apple make them in india? iphone 14 available with 23% discount on amazon: check price, specifications and more ipad air (2024) review: the most practical tablet that is ‘pro’ enough iphone 13 now available with over rs. 10000 discount on amazon: check price, benefits and more iphone 15 pro max gets price cut on amazon ahead of iphone 16 series launch, check details google pixel 9 promo video leaked ahead of launch, key features revealed- check details iqoo z9s series india launch confirmed: design, specifications and everything we know samsung galaxy s25 ultra battery details tipped and it does not sound good- all details
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 16 Pro: Can it outshine Pixel 9 Pro’s camera? – Here’s what we know so far
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event with new gameplay, high stakes, and exciting rewards
Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL

Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL, exits Samsung Galaxy Store over restrictions
GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers
GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others

Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Best gaming phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

Best gaming phones under 30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets