iPhone 16 Pro: Can it outshine Pixel 9 Pro’s camera? – Here’s what we know so far

iPhone 16 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro are among the most eagerly anticipated smartphones this year. A major factor behind the excitement is the impressive camera performance offered by both product lines. Apple is renowned for its professional-grade video capabilities, now including ProRes LOG with the iPhone 15 Pro, while Google is celebrated for its computational photography and AI prowess. Recently, both brands have boosted their camera systems, and we may see strong hardware in the Pixel 9 series and iPhone 16 series as well. Here, let's explore what to expect from the Pixel 9 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro when they release soon, in August and September, respectively.

Google Pixel 9 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro: Triple Cameras with Key Differences

It is anticipated that Apple will introduce major updates to the iPhone 16 Pro's camera system this year. Unlike the iPhone 15 Pro, which had different camera systems for the Pro and Pro Max models, the smaller iPhone 16 Pro is expected to feature the same camera system as the Pro Max model. This could include a 5x telephoto tetraprism zoom lens, facilitated by a larger chassis to make for a 6.3-inch display on the device. As a result, both the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max may get identical camera setups. However, it remains unclear whether Apple will upgrade the camera sensor from the current 48MP sensor or retain it.

In contrast, the Pixel 9 Pro is expected to feature a new 50MP ultrawide camera sensor. The main camera may include a 50MP wide lens, along with a 48MP telephoto 5x zoom lens. Additionally, Google is likely to upgrade the front-facing camera from 10.5MP to 42MP.

Battle of AI Features

While neither Apple nor Google is typically known for cutting-edge camera hardware, both companies excel in software and unique colour science. iPhone cameras are renowned for their natural and lifelike quality, whereas Google is known for vibrant colours and contrast. Google's AI capabilities have long been a cornerstone of its camera performance, with the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold expected to continue this trend with better AI features for both capturing and editing photos.

Last year, Google introduced NightSight video on the Pixel 8 Pro, allowing users to enhance video detail by uploading it to Google's servers for AI processing. This year, Google is expected to expand its AI features further.

Apple, meanwhile, is likely to adopt a more conservative approach, maintaining one of the most reliable camera systems with its triple-camera setup. While it's possible Apple could extend ProRes LOG video capability to the standard iPhones, it is more likely that this feature will remain exclusive to the Pro models. However, the iPhone 16 models may introduce ‘Spatial Video', allowing users to capture 3D, cinematic videos for the Apple Vision Pro—a feature currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro.

That said, Apple may have some surprises in store, especially with advancements in Apple Intelligence on the horizon. The company has already hinted at smart editing features like the object eraser in the Photos app, so new AI-powered features could be added to the camera experience.

Can the Pixel 9 Pro Outshine the iPhone's Reliability?

It is premature to declare a winner at this stage, as neither phone has been released yet. However, considering Google's track record of improving video capabilities with each Pixel generation, the Pixel 9 Pro may pose a strong challenge to Apple's dominance in video recording. When it comes to photography, preference may come down to individual style. All will be revealed when the Pixel 9 Pro launches on 14th August in India, with the iPhone 16 series expected to debut in September.