iPhone 16 Pro displays could get even bigger and better! Know what Apple is planning for 2024

In 2023, with the iPhone 15 Pro models, Apple replaced the aluminum body with titanium, making the smartphones lighter and stronger than the predecessors. A new leak now suggests that Apple might take advantage of it and bring larger and better-quality displays in 2024 with the iPhone 16 Pro models. After keeping the display size of the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max consistent since 2020, the smartphone maker can switch things around and feature significant improvements to the displays.

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple can increase the display size of the iPhone 16 Pro from 6.1-inch to 6.3-inch, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max from 6.7-inch to 6.9-inch. This will, in effect, make the iPhone 16 Pro Max larger than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and can make it the biggest flagship smartphone in the market. But that's not all, the displays are also rumored to receive performance improvements too.

iPhone 16 Pro displays to get bigger and better

As per MacRumors, this has been suggested by multiple sources, hence, making the leak more credible than the other ones we have heard so far. This is how the dimensions of both the Pro models in 2024 can be changed.

The iPhone 16 Pro's height may increase from 146.6 mm to 149.6 mm and its width can go up from 70.60 mm to 71.45 mm. As a result, the display size (which is measured diagonally) will go up from 6.1-inch (155.38 mm) to 6.3-inch (159.31 mm). This will also increase the weight of the smartphone slightly, pushing it up from 187 grams to 194 grams. Interestingly, this will still be lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro which weighed in at 206 grams, highlighting how effective the switch to titanium frame was.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max's height is speculated to increase from 159.9 mm to 163 mm while its width can see an increase from 76.7 mm to 77.5 mm. The net effect on the display size is believed to be a jump from 6.7-inch (169.98 mm) to 6.9-inch (174.06 mm). As a result, the weight can increase from 221 grams to 225 grams. Again, this is not much of a jump if you compare the weight of the iPhone 14 Pro Max which was 240 grams.

Coming to the quality, leaks have suggested that Apple may finally make use of micro-lens technology for all the iPhone 16 models, boosting the OLED panels with increased brightness while keeping energy consumption low. This can be done using Micro-lens arrays (MLAs) which reduce internal reflection giving the appearance of a brighter display while not increasing the power output.

Do note that the above-mentioned features are simply leaks and rumors, and have not come from any official source. So make sure to take it with a pinch of salt. To really know what Apple is planning, we will have to wait for the official launch of the iPhone 16 series.