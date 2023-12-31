Icon

iPhone 16 Pro displays could get even bigger and better! Know what Apple is planning for 2024

The iPhone 16 Pro models may get larger and better quality displays, but that will come at a slight weight increase for the smartphones too. Check what Apple has in store for us in 2024.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 31 2023, 14:19 IST
Icon
iPhone 14 Pro
As per reports, the iPhone 16 Pro model can get a 6.3-inch display, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max can get a massive 6.9-inch display. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
iPhone 14 Pro
As per reports, the iPhone 16 Pro model can get a 6.3-inch display, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max can get a massive 6.9-inch display. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

In 2023, with the iPhone 15 Pro models, Apple replaced the aluminum body with titanium, making the smartphones lighter and stronger than the predecessors. A new leak now suggests that Apple might take advantage of it and bring larger and better-quality displays in 2024 with the iPhone 16 Pro models. After keeping the display size of the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max consistent since 2020, the smartphone maker can switch things around and feature significant improvements to the displays.

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple can increase the display size of the iPhone 16 Pro from 6.1-inch to 6.3-inch, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max from 6.7-inch to 6.9-inch. This will, in effect, make the iPhone 16 Pro Max larger than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and can make it the biggest flagship smartphone in the market. But that's not all, the displays are also rumored to receive performance improvements too.

iPhone 16 Pro displays to get bigger and better

As per MacRumors, this has been suggested by multiple sources, hence, making the leak more credible than the other ones we have heard so far. This is how the dimensions of both the Pro models in 2024 can be changed.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The iPhone 16 Pro's height may increase from 146.6 mm to 149.6 mm and its width can go up from 70.60 mm to 71.45 mm. As a result, the display size (which is measured diagonally) will go up from 6.1-inch (155.38 mm) to 6.3-inch (159.31 mm). This will also increase the weight of the smartphone slightly, pushing it up from 187 grams to 194 grams. Interestingly, this will still be lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro which weighed in at 206 grams, highlighting how effective the switch to titanium frame was.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max's height is speculated to increase from 159.9 mm to 163 mm while its width can see an increase from 76.7 mm to 77.5 mm. The net effect on the display size is believed to be a jump from 6.7-inch (169.98 mm) to 6.9-inch (174.06 mm). As a result, the weight can increase from 221 grams to 225 grams. Again, this is not much of a jump if you compare the weight of the iPhone 14 Pro Max which was 240 grams.

Coming to the quality, leaks have suggested that Apple may finally make use of micro-lens technology for all the iPhone 16 models, boosting the OLED panels with increased brightness while keeping energy consumption low. This can be done using Micro-lens arrays (MLAs) which reduce internal reflection giving the appearance of a brighter display while not increasing the power output.

Do note that the above-mentioned features are simply leaks and rumors, and have not come from any official source. So make sure to take it with a pinch of salt. To really know what Apple is planning, we will have to wait for the official launch of the iPhone 16 series.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Dec, 14:19 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iPhone 16 Pro displays could get even bigger and better! Know what Apple is planning for 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6: Fan made Red Dead Redemption 2 concept trailer sparks frenzy among Rockstar enthusiasts
Nvidia gaming chip
Nvidia launches advanced gaming chip for China as it rushes to obey US export controls order
GTA 5
8 single-player DLCs that could have come to GTA 5, but NEVER did; check list
GTA 6
5 GTA 6 rumours that suggest it could be best game ever: Dual protagonists, Map DLCs, and more
Human Resource Machine
Epic Games Holiday Sale: 17 free games being given away! Fallout 3 to Destiny 2, check list
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon