iPhone 16 Pro failed to impress you? Here’s what we know about iPhone 17 Pro

Are you someone who did not find the iPhone 16 Pro a worthy upgrade? While the new generation models bring several new features such as the Camera Control button, upgraded 48MP camera, A18 Pro chip, and more, next year's iPhone 17 Pro is expected to get greater upgrades. Therefore, skipping this year's iPhone Pro models could be the right choice if you are looking for a worthy or significant upgrade from your current smartphone. Here's everything we know about the 2025 iPhone 17 Pro models.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch to mark this big shift for Apple that iPhone 16 could not

iPhone 17 Pro upgrades (expected):

The biggest rumoured upgrade for iPhone 17 Pro models is that next year's “Pro Max” version is expected to offer 12GB RAM instead of the iPhone 16 Pro Max 8GB RAM. Therefore, it is expected to significantly improve smartphone performance and Apple Intelligence tasks.

The iPhone 17 Pro models will likely get an upgraded 24MP selfie camera instead of the iPhone 16 series 12MP camera. Therefore, the cameras are expected to get significant upgrades in comparison to the newly launched iPhone 16 Pro models.

Also read: This Android smartphone may get iPhone 16-like “Camera Control” button- All details

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

This year Apple upgraded the ultrawide camera for the iPhone 16 Pro models, now next year, we may get a new telephoto camera with 48MP resolution in the iPhone 17 Pro Max and supposedly the iPhone 17 Pro as well.

Next year, it is reported that the iPhone 17 Pro models will likely get a smaller Dynamic Island. If true then, this change will be made due to hardware and FaceID upgrades. Therefore, the users may get an ever bigger display due to a smaller notch.

Also read: iPhone 16 series to get Apple Intelligence features next month- All details

These are some of the rumours for the iPhone 17 Pro models. On the other hand, the standard iPhone 17 is also expected to get significant upgrades from the latest iPhone 16. Experts and analysts suggest that Apple may discontinue the “Plus” models of the series from next year. However, this may also bring a new iPhone 17 Air model which will be slimmer, lighter, and more performance-centric. Therefore, in 2025 Apple may plan for a big overhaul of its new generation of iPhones.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!