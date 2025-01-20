Amazon's Republic Day sales might be over, but that doesn't mean you can't still get some great deals. The iPhone 16 Pro 128GB model is still available at a great deal price. How low? Well, you can get the iPhone 16 Pro for under ₹1,05,000. Let us explain how this offer works on Amazon India.

iPhone 16 Pro Under 1.05 Lakh: How This Deal Works

Currently, the iPhone 16 Pro is listed for ₹1,12,900 on Amazon. This is already a big discount from its MRP of ₹1,19,900, saving you around ₹7,000. However, if you have an Amazon ICICI Credit Card, you can get an instant ₹2,000 off, which brings the price down to ₹1,10,900. But the discounts don't stop there. After your billing cycle, you'll receive an Amazon Pay cashback of ₹5,545, bringing the net effective price down to ₹1,05,355. That's ₹14,545 less than the MRP of ₹1,19,900.

Even if you don't have an ICICI Amazon Pay credit card, you can still get a ₹3,000 discount on cards such as SBI or regular ICICI credit cards, bringing the price down to ₹1,09,900, which is ₹10,000 less than the MRP.

But should you buy the 128GB iPhone 16 Pro?

For the price you pay, you certainly aren't getting a lot of storage, as it's only 128GB. Now, if you don't plan on shooting a lot of videos, especially 4K 120FPS videos, or taking a lot of photos, this storage should be fine. However, considering that Apple's software also takes up a significant chunk of the storage, if you tend to take a lot of photos and videos—which you ideally would, with a camera-centric phone like the iPhone 16 Pro—this 128GB model may not be the best choice.

In this case, we would recommend opting for a higher storage variant, like the 256GB or 512GB model, which are also discounted. You could also consider the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is currently discounted on Amazon and comes with 256GB of storage by default.