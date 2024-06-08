iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max dimensions leaked: Know what’s coming ahead of launch

The iPhone 16 series is just a few months away from the official announcement and leaks about the models have already started to flood the internet. While we are aware of what's expected to be announced, a new leak has revealed the dimensions of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This leak may give us an idea about how the bigger screens may affect the dimensions of the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max dimensions

According to a report by GSMArena, the dimensions of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max were revealed soon after we got to know that these models are expected to feature the slimmest bezels. Now, based on the report, the iPhone 16 Pro will likely come 149.6 x 71.45 x 8.25 mm and weigh 194 grams. This is a significant change as the iPhone 15 Pro measures 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25 mm and weighs 187 grams.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to measure 163.02 x 77.58 x 8.26 mm whereas the iPhone 15 Pro Max measures 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm. Furthermore, the smartphone is expected to weigh 225 grams which is 4 grams more than the predecessor. In terms of bezels, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max get 1.2mm and 1.15mm respectively. However, note that the dimensions of the upcoming iPhones are based on leaks and speculations and they do not provide any credibility until officially released.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max expected specs

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to get some major upgrades. With new display sizes, the smartphones are expected to be powered by an A18 Pro chipset which will also empower the devices with AI. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may also get an upgraded 48MP ultra-wide camera.

