iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max dimensions leaked: Know what’s coming ahead of launch

Check out the leaked iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max dimensions. Know how it will differ from its predecessor.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 08 2024, 09:00 IST
1/5 Apple analyst Ross Young suggests that Apple might increase the screen size for its Pro models. That means the iPhone 16 Pro could get a 6.3-inch display whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max could stretch to a mammoth 6.9-inch display. The vanilla iPhone 16 variants are likely to retain their current sizes. (Unsplash)
2/5 As per the reports, the iPhone 16 series could get AI capabilities too. It will reportedly equipped with an A18 chipset boasting a Neural Engine with significantly more cores than its predecessor. The Neural Engine is a crucial component of Apple's chipsets, dedicated to handling AI and machine learning tasks. (Unsplash)
3/5 According to 91mobile CAD renders, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a similar titanium frame as the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, there is an inclusion of a new Capture button and a larger Action button. It will likely get thinner bezels and more curved edges. (Pixabay)
4/5 The vanilla iPhone 16 models could get a new camera layout this year. Leaked renders suggest a vertical camera setup, paving the way for potential new capabilities like Spatial Video recording.  (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
5/5  It is also reported that the iPhone 16 Pro might get the tetraprism lens too, following the inclusion of this feature in this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly working together with its exclusive supplier Largan to improve the yield. Apple is also looking to pioneer specially moulded lenses to compensate for the smaller size of the smartphone. This would allow Apple to fit larger lenses without compromising the small form factor of the iPhone 16 Pro. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max dimensions revealed, check details. (Bloomberg)

The iPhone 16 series is just a few months away from the official announcement and leaks about the models have already started to flood the internet. While we are aware of what's expected to be announced, a new leak has revealed the dimensions of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This leak may give us an idea about how the bigger screens may affect the dimensions of the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models. 

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max dimensions

According to a report by GSMArena, the dimensions of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max were revealed soon after we got to know that these models are expected to feature the slimmest bezels. Now, based on the report, the iPhone 16 Pro will likely come 149.6 x 71.45 x 8.25 mm and weigh 194 grams. This is a significant change as the iPhone 15 Pro measures 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25 mm and weighs 187 grams. 

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to measure 163.02 x 77.58 x 8.26 mm whereas the iPhone 15 Pro Max measures 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm. Furthermore, the smartphone is expected to weigh 225 grams which is 4 grams more than the predecessor. In terms of bezels, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max get 1.2mm and 1.15mm respectively. However, note that the dimensions of the upcoming iPhones are based on leaks and speculations and they do not provide any credibility until officially released. 

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max expected specs

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to get some major upgrades. With new display sizes, the smartphones are expected to be powered by an A18 Pro chipset which will also empower the devices with AI. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may also get an upgraded 48MP ultra-wide camera. 

First Published Date: 08 Jun, 09:00 IST
