iPhone 16 Pro launch: 4 reasons not to wait, and why to buy iPhone 15 Pro now

The iPhone 16 Pro launch isn't as far off as you might think, with September just a couple of months away. Many find themselves in a dilemma about whether to wait for the iPhone 16 Pro models or just buy the current flagship, the iPhone 15 Pro.

While this is a genuine predicament, there are several reasons why you shouldn't wait for the new model and take the plunge if you need a phone immediately.

Reason 1: Apple Intelligence is Coming to the iPhone 15 Pro

Unveiled at the WWDC 2024 keynote, Apple Intelligence is a layer of AI features that Apple has integrated into iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. Unfortunately, not all devices will get it due to hardware limitations. Luckily, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will get it, which means you won't miss out on the features if you buy the iPhone 15 Pro now.

Apple Intelligence will be coming later this year as part of the iOS 18 update for iPhone 15 Pro models (the vanilla iPhone 15 won't get it).

Reason 2: The Same Build and Design

With the iPhone 15 Pro, we saw Apple ditching the heavy stainless steel frame in favour of a more durable and lightweight titanium construction. Reports suggest that Apple will continue to offer the same titanium and glass build with the iPhone 16 Pro models, with the same camera cluster design. This means you won't gain anything in terms of design with the iPhone 16 Pro. This is another reason why you should buy the iPhone 15 Pro now if you need an upgrade. That said, the iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to feature a new Capture Button, but it may not be everyone's cup of tea; plus, you already get the Action Button with the iPhone 15 Pro.

Reason 3: iPhone 15 Pro's 3nm A17 Pro Chip Outclasses Most Chipsets

Despite having launched last year, the A17 Pro chipset found in the iPhone 15 Pro still has no match. It is the only mobile SoC based on the 3nm architecture, which not only makes it efficient but also supremely powerful. This is why the Apple iPhone 15 Pro can run console games like Resident Evil 4 and Death Stranding. This brings us to the fact that this chip will be capable for years to come, and you may only see minimal improvements with the A18 Pro. So, if hardware performance is what you are after, the A17 Pro will be plenty for the next few years.

Reason 4: iPhone 15 Pro Has Been Discounted

Value is one of the most important propositions when it comes to buying technology. This is why buying the iPhone 15 Pro makes a lot of sense right now. You can find iPhone 15 Pro models discounted everywhere—offline stores, and online on Amazon, Flipkart, and more. Yes, you won't find deals if you buy directly from Apple at its BKC, Saket, or online store, but finding a good deal is easy now in the market. We have seen the iPhone 15 Pro drop to as low as ₹1.25 lakh on Amazon. In fact, as of writing this, the iPhone 15 Pro, after card offers on Amazon, is going for ₹1.27 lakh.

You can expect to pay a premium for the iPhone 16 Pro when it launches, so if you want to save some cash, the iPhone 15 Pro can be the ideal buy.

