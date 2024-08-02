iPhone 16 Pro likely to feature titanium again, and that’s exciting because my iPhone 15 Pro looks as good as day one

iPhone 16 Pro launch is just about a month away, and leaks and rumours have now reached a tipping point regarding what we can expect from the new Apple devices. A major part of the leaks so far has been the design, which is likely going to be more or less the same as the current flagship, the iPhone 15 Pro. This even includes the build materials, such as titanium. Apple heavily marketed titanium last year due to its increased durability compared to the stainless steel used in previous Pro models, while being lighter. It also led to the introduction of the popular Natural Titanium colourway, which has become my personal favourite iPhone colour yet. Not only does it look sophisticated, but it has also proven to be quite durable as well. Truth be told, my iPhone 15 Pro looks exactly the same as it did when I unboxed it almost 10 months ago. Here, I will discuss how I feel about titanium as a base material for iPhones and why I'm excited for the iPhone 16 Pro to feature more of the same. Read on.

iPhone 15 Pro Is More Durable Than Any Other Phone I've Had Before, And That's Why Titanium For iPhone 16 Pro Could Be Ideal

Before I tell you about my experience with the iPhone 15 Pro's durability, let me clarify something: I rarely babied my device. While I used a case many times, I've also grown to appreciate its industrial design and use it without a case, just with an Apple MagSafe Wallet on the back. I do use a screen protector, but so do most people. Having said that, my unit is in incredible shape; I can't see any fading, scratches, or dings on the device's frame. It still looks brand new. The back glass and camera module are also in perfect condition, and I don't see any wear and tear.

Yes, I make sure that I don't keep my iPhone 15 Pro and sharp objects such as keys in the same pocket, and that I don't lay the phone on a dirty surface with potential sand particles, but that's about it. I must also mention that I've dropped the phone twice, and it survived without a scratch.

It's not just me; a friend of mine has had the Blue Titanium iPhone 15 Pro for even longer than I have, and his unit has also held up quite well, apart from minor wear around the USB-C charging port.

Durability is one key factor that helps you use a device for longer. What use are 6 or 8 years of OS upgrades if your device falls apart in just a year or two? Here, I think Apple's commitment to durability goes a long way in reinforcing its promise of sustainability and encouraging users to keep their devices for longer. This is also one of the key reasons I'm excited for the iPhone 16 Pro. As impressive as it will be—with the Apple intelligence features and the A18 Pro, or whatever Apple decides to call it—most people will use it for many years, and it's important that it holds up well.

Titanium Attracts Fewer Scratches, Fingerprints, And Is Lighter

Before the iPhone 15 Pro, I had the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 mini. The former came with a stainless steel frame. While many do like the look of stainless steel due to its glossy finish, I distinctly remember my Gold iPhone 12 Pro getting small nicks and scratches within just a few months of use. Also, it was a fingerprint magnet and needed cleaning every time I used the phone for just a few minutes. This is precisely why I decided to sell it and “downgrade” to the iPhone 12 mini (also for the size). I understand this is a problem with the darker shades of the iPhone 15 Pro as well, but my Natural Titanium unit avoids most of these issues, and you can't notice fingerprints and hand oils on the device at all.

Being lightweight is also another reason why choosing titanium for the iPhone 16 Pro might help Apple create a comfortable device. I say this because both the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to feature much larger displays compared to the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a 6.3-inch panel, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max may get a mammoth 6.9-inch panel. You know what this means, right? The overall device footprint would increase, making the phones heavier. However, thanks to titanium, the weight gain wouldn't be as significant as it would be with another material like stainless steel.

Thanks to titanium, both iPhone 15 Pro models shed weight compared to the iPhone 14 Pro models, and coupled with slightly rounded edges, they make for much more comfortable devices compared to other boxy iPhones, such as the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro.

iPhone 16 Pro Could Be Offered In The Natural Titanium Colourway, And It Is The Colour Most People Should Buy

Recently, a purported image showing the iPhone 16 Pro dummy models in Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and a black colourway that looks much darker than the current Black Titanium model surfaced online courtesy of tipster Sonny Dickson on X. If it turns out to be true, the iPhone 16 Pro in the Natural Titanium colour could prove to be another hit for Apple. With the iPhone 15 Pro, Natural Titanium was a hugely popular colourway, and I can see that happening with the iPhone 16 Pro as well.

That said, Apple always surprises with a new colour every year. It was Natural Titanium in 2023, Deep Purple in 2022, and Sierra Blue in 2021. It remains to be seen which colour it will be this year.