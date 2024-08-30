iPhone 16 Pro Max Desert Titanium model leaked ahead of September 9 launch

iPhone 16 series launch is just a few days away and leaks about the rumoured models have been swirling online ahead of Apple event 2024. While we already have a glimpse of what Apple may announce, every day we come across new details about smartphones. In a new leak, the dummy of the iPhone 16 Pro Max in the Desert Titanium variant was leaked in a video, showcasing the shade of the colour, design, and more. Know what's coming ahead of the iPhone 16 series launch.

iPhone 16 Pro Max in Desert Titanium colour variant

A YouTube video posted by the channel TechBoiler revealed the anticipated Desert Titanium colour of the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max. While the device was a dummy unit, it gave a glimpse of how the new colour variant would look along with the design of the smartphone. Several previous leaks hinted towards a gold or a rose colour variant, however, the Desert Titanium may have a brown-coloured finish as shown in the video. Apart from the new colour ways, we could also notice the matte-finish rare panel, giving the iPhone 16 Pro Max a whole new look.

With the colour variant, we could also see the possible design of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, resembling the iPhone 15 Pro Max with the triple camera setup, Action Button, the new Capture Button, and other features.

iPhone 16 Pro Max specs (expected)

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to feature a bigger display of 6.9-inch. Apple is rumoured to have used a new display technology to reduce the bezel on the smartphone. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to be powered by the A18 Pro chipset which is expected to have upgraded cores, GPU performance, and NPU functionality to support Apple Intelligence features.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is also rumored to feature an upgraded camera setup including a new tetraprism lens for enhanced zoom capabilities. However, we are still 10 days away from the official launch and we must wait to see what Apple has planned for this year's iPhone 16 series.

