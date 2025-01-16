iPhone 16 Pro Max is available at under 90000 on Flipkart: Check out latest offers

Apple recently announced its new generation flagship iPhone models, the iPhone 16 series in September. Smartphones have become popular due to the introduction of Apple Intelligence, camera control buttons, new chipsets, and other features. While the entire lineup has received upgrades, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has become the most talked about smartphone since its launch. Therefore, if you are planning to buy the iPhone 16 Pro Max anytime soon, then Flipkart is providing a great deal on the smartphone. Check out the latest deals and discounts on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

iPhone 16 Pro Max discount on Flipkart

The iPhone 16 Pro Max comes at a huge price of Rs.144900 for a 256GB variant in India. However, with the ongoing Flipkart Monumental Sale, the e-commerce giant has reduced the price of smartphone to Rs.137900, giving buyers a 4% discount on the latest iPhone. While it may not sound like a big discount, but buyers can grab other bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of smartphones.

As per the Flipkart listing, buyers can get up to Rs.65600 off with an exchange offer. However, the final exchange value will be decided based on the smartphone's model and working condition. Therefore, if you have an iPhone 14 Pro Max and you're seeking an upgrade, then you can avail the exchange offer and get about Rs.45000 off if it is in good working condition. Apart from the exchange offer, buyers can avail Rs.5000 HDFC Bank Credit Card offer which will again reduce the price. Therefore, the iPhone 16 Pro Max can be bought at under Rs.90000 which sounds like a great deal.

Should you buy iPhone 16 Pro Max?

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is the latest high-end smartphone by Apple with some powerful specifications and features. The smartphone comes with an A19 Pro chip, offering faster and more efficient performance. With the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the company announced Apple Intelligence which is a suite of AI features such as AI notification summary, Visual Intelligence, smarter Siri, ChatGPT integration, and much more.

