iPhone 16 Pro Max is set to break record of BIGGEST iPhone ever

Last year, Apple took a major step by launching a new non-Pro max-sized smartphone, called the iPhone 14 Plus, equal to the size of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This subtly indicates that large displays have been popular amongst smartphone users for a number of reasons – rich viewing experience, ease of gaming, easier typing and navigation, and much more. Now, Apple is expected to make a major move in terms of display with the next year's flagship - iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max.

Notably, iPhone 16 Pro Max is set to break the record for the biggest iPhone ever! This comes from the renowned display industry analyst from Display Supply Chain Consultants, Ross Young, who informed MacRumors that the upcoming models – iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are set to be released in 2024, are expected to showcase display sizes of approximately 6.3-inches and 6.9-inches, respectively.

According to Ross Young, the reported display sizes of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are approximate figures. Young stated that he will disclose the precise display sizes, with two decimal places, during his upcoming presentation at the Display Week conference in Los Angeles on May 23.

However, it remains unclear whether the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models will also feature larger displays, as Young did not provide any information on this matter.

BIGGEST iPhone ever!

It must be noted that currently iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max feature 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes respectively. These sizes are expected to remain unchanged with the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models launching this year. This way, iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the biggest-ever display-sized iPhone so far.

iPhone 16 series: What's new here

A recent leak suggests that iPhone 15 Pro models will miss out on the expected Solid-state buttons technology. However, it is tipped that this technology has not been killed, but will debut on the iPhone 16 Pro models. Moreover, the iPhone 16 Pro models may also feature under-display Face ID technology.