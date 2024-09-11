 iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Which phone offers better specs, features, and value for money? | Mobile News

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Which phone offers better specs, features, and value for money?

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL offer premium features. Here's a detailed comparison.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 11 2024, 15:06 IST
Icon
iPhone 16 launch: 5 major upgrades to expect at Apple event 2024 ‘Glowtime’ on September 9
iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Which phone offers better specs, features, and value for money?
1/5 iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus colours: Apple seems to have been experimenting with its colour theory as every year it brings new enhanced colours. With the iPhone 16 launch, the company is expected to introduce new shades of colourways in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and White. Reportedly, the Yellow colour variant is expected to be replaced by a new White colour variant.  (X.com/Apple Hub)
iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Which phone offers better specs, features, and value for money?
2/5 A18 series chipset and expanded RAM: This year Apple is expected to bring hardware upgrades including the new generation chipset in the standard iPhone 16 models. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will likely be powered by the A18 series chipset that is expected to support higher processing speeds for AI and Machine learning features. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 standard may get an upgrade from 6GB RAM to 8GB RAM which will allow the smartphone to be future-ready for new AI features. (Apple)
iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Which phone offers better specs, features, and value for money?
3/5 Apple Intelligence: The “Glowtime” event logo gave us the biggest hint for the iPhone 16 launch which is the integration of “Apple Intelligence”. This will include suites of AI features and tools for iPhone 16 users such as AI writing tools, image generation tools, notifications summaries, ChatGPT integration, smarter Siri, and much more. However, all the AI features are expected to be rolled out gradually.  (Shutterstock)
iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Which phone offers better specs, features, and value for money?
4/5 New Siri:  with iOS 18, Siri is not only getting supercharged with AI-powered capabilities, but it is also getting a new design. The Apple voice assistant is expected to get a new glow design which was also showcased in the Apple event invite. At the iPhone 16 launch, Siri is expected to get a typing prompt feature, onscreen awareness, improved understanding, capabilities of personal understanding, and much more. (AFP)
iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Which phone offers better specs, features, and value for money?
5/5 Action Button and Capture Button: Another upgrade we can expect during the iPhone 16 launch is that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to get new buttons. The Mute button is expected to be replaced with a new Action Button for easy accessibility of several iPhone features. Additionally, the entire iPhone 16 series is getting a new Capture Button that is expected to support camera functionalities.  (Apple)
iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Which phone offers better specs, features, and value for money?
icon View all Images
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL offer premium features. Here's a detailed comparison. (Bloomberg)

Apple recently introduced its new iPhone 16 series, including the iPhone 16 Pro Max, at “It's Glowtime” event on September 9. This launch follows Google's unveiling of the Google Pixel 9 lineup, which features the new Pixel 9 Pro XL, also equipped with advanced AI technology and a new foldable phone. This comparison will explore how the iPhone 16 Pro Max stacks up against the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL in terms of specifications, features, and pricing.

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Build and Design

The iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL share a somewhat similar design language, though each has its distinct elements. The Pixel 9 Pro XL features flat sides, contoured edges, and matte glass on the rear. In contrast, the iPhone 16 Pro Max retains the design elements introduced with the iPhone 11 Pro Max, including a Grade 5 Titanium frame and a matte back. The iPhone is slightly wider, and both phones are approximately 163 mm tall. The Pixel 9 Pro XL includes standard power and volume buttons, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max adds a customizable action button and a touch-sensitive camera button.

More about Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
  • Rose
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB
₹144,900
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 4 reasons why you should not upgrade to new-generation

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Display

The iPhone 16 Pro Max boasts a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR LTPO OLED display, which is an upgrade from the previous model's 6.7-inch screen. The display now has thinner bezels and a smaller Dynamic Island. The Pixel 9 Pro XL offers a 6.8-inch QHD+ SuperACTUA LTPO OLED display with a peak brightness of 3000 nits, slightly brighter than the iPhone's 2000 nits. Both phones support a 120 Hz refresh rate, making them highly responsive and smooth.

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Performance

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is powered by Apple's A18 Pro chipset, featuring a 15% faster CPU and 20% faster GPU compared to its predecessor. It includes a new 16-core neural engine designed to enhance Apple's AI capabilities. Although Apple's chipsets generally outperform Google's in benchmarks, the real-world performance difference might not be as pronounced.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL, while not as fast in AI tasks during initial tests, benefits from Google's advanced AI features. Google Assistant is gradually being replaced by the Gemini AI, which processes text, images, speech, and audio. The Pixel 9 Pro XL also introduces the Add Me feature, which combines group photos using AI and augmented reality.

Both phones offer long-term software support, with Apple and Google providing updates and security patches for seven years.

Also read: iPhone 16 vs Google Pixel 9: Which flagship phone offers better performance, display, battery and value for money?

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Camera

The Pixel 9 Pro XL retains the camera system from the Pixel 8 Pro, but it features an upgraded 42MP selfie camera. The iPhone 16 Pro Max introduces a new 48MP ultrawide camera sensor, which offers improved image quality over the Pixel's 12MP ultrawide camera. The iPhone also supports 4K 120FPS video recording with advanced formats and features a new Camera Control button for precise photo management.

While the Pixel 9 Pro XL's telephoto capabilities may surpass those of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple's latest model includes the Clean Up tool for post-processing, similar to Google's Magic Eraser. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL can upscale 4K footage to 8K resolution using Google's Video Boost feature.

Also read: Vivo T3 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 4: Mid-range smartphones under Rs.25000

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Battery Life and Charging

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is claimed to offer improved battery life over its predecessor. It comes with a battery capacity of approximately 4700 mAh. The Pixel 9 Pro XL has a larger 5060 mAh battery and performed better than its predecessor in tests. Both phones provide similar charging speeds, with the Pixel 9 Pro XL capable of charging from 1-70 percent in 30 minutes, compared to the iPhone's 50 percent charge in the same time frame.

In short, the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL each offer significant advancements in their respective domains. The choice between them may ultimately come down to specific preferences for design, camera features, and software capabilities.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Sep, 15:05 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 launch to mark this big shift for apple that iphone 16 could not iphone 15 pro, iphone 13 and other products discontinued after apple event 2024 iphone 15 gets a big price cut in india after iphone 16 launch, it now costs… iphone 16 vs google pixel 9: which flagship phone offers better performance, display, battery and value for money? iphone 16 pro likely to sell out quickly once pre-orders open: order fast if you want yours at launch iphone 16 vs iphone 15: 4 reasons why you should not upgrade to new-generation iphone 16, iphone 16 pro price and storage variants in india announced- all details apple iphone 16: price, release date, specs, and more iphone 16 pro and iphone 16 pro max launched in india with big price drop compared to iphone 15 pro – details here motorola and vivo smartphone users report green line issue: here’s what we know
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Which phone offers better specs, features, and value for money?
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Know how to get Cuboot Moon

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Know how to get Cuboot Moon
Red Dead Redemption 2: How RDR3 can elevate early 20th century tech in Side Quests

Red Dead Redemption 2: How RDR3 can elevate early 20th century tech in Side Quests
GTA 6 release date unchanged for now, Rockstar Games employees deny 2026 delay rumours

GTA 6 release date unchanged for now, Rockstar Games employees deny 2026 delay rumours
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 10: Know steps to redeem codes

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 10: Know steps to redeem codes
GTA 6 sparks fan frenzy as new rumour suggests potential release delay to 2026

GTA 6 sparks fan frenzy as new rumour suggests potential release delay to 2026

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best android tablet

10 best Android tablets for high perfromance from Samsung, Lenovo and others
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Itel P40 Plus: The Itel smartphone features a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 12nm Unisoc T606 Tiger Series Octa-core processor. It is backed with a massive 7000 mAh battery and has a 13MP AI rear camera and 8MP front camera. The Itel P40 Plus originally retails for Rs.9654, however, from Amazon, you can get it for only Rs.8499, giving you a discount of 12 percent. 

From Lava Agni 2 to Itel A60s, check top smartphone deals on Amazon
Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets