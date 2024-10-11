iPhone 16 Pro models are continuing to sell well, with order numbers in line with the iPhone 15 Pro from last year. However, the iPhone 16 vanilla models aren't performing as well, prompting a 3-5% reduction in component orders for these versions, according to trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo notes that this reduction is negligible, and overall assembly orders remain unchanged.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max Remain Most Popular

As in most years, the 'Pro' models are outperforming the vanilla versions. Kuo claims that iPhone 16 Pro shipments are similar to those of last year's 15 Pro, but the current shipping times for the iPhone 16 Pro models are shorter compared to the iPhone 15 Pro.

Kuo reaffirms that demand is strong, highlighting that Apple's suppliers in China were asked to continue producing the two Pro models during China's National Day holiday, suggesting that demand is meeting expectations.

What's Next?

The demand for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus has reportedly been low. It remains to be seen whether this will increase once Apple Intelligence features roll out, or if customers will continue gravitating toward the more expensive Pro models to experience these features. “The next focus will be the impact on U.S. market demand and shipments after Apple Intelligence becomes available in late October,” Kuo said.

It is expected that total iPhone 16 series shipments for Q4 2024 will remain around 88-89 million units, slightly lower than the 90-91 million units shipped for the iPhone 15 series.

