 iPhone 16 Pro models beat standard models in sales, AI features may shift the tide | Mobile News

iPhone 16 Pro models beat standard models in sales, AI features may shift the tide

Customers are flocking to buy the iPhone 16 Pro models, but the standard models are not faring as well.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 11 2024, 10:42 IST
iPhone 16 Pro models beat standard models in sales, AI features may shift the tide
iPhone 16 Pro, despite not having Apple Intelligence at launch, is selling well. (AP)

iPhone 16 Pro models are continuing to sell well, with order numbers in line with the iPhone 15 Pro from last year. However, the iPhone 16 vanilla models aren't performing as well, prompting a 3-5% reduction in component orders for these versions, according to trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo notes that this reduction is negligible, and overall assembly orders remain unchanged.

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 big upgrades to expect in Apple mid-ranger

More about Apple iPhone 16 Pro
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹119,900
Check details
See full Specifications

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max Remain Most Popular

As in most years, the 'Pro' models are outperforming the vanilla versions. Kuo claims that iPhone 16 Pro shipments are similar to those of last year's 15 Pro, but the current shipping times for the iPhone 16 Pro models are shorter compared to the iPhone 15 Pro.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Kuo reaffirms that demand is strong, highlighting that Apple's suppliers in China were asked to continue producing the two Pro models during China's National Day holiday, suggesting that demand is meeting expectations.

Also Read: Motorola Edge 50 Neo camera test: Quick review with photo and video samples

What's Next?

The demand for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus has reportedly been low. It remains to be seen whether this will increase once Apple Intelligence features roll out, or if customers will continue gravitating toward the more expensive Pro models to experience these features. “The next focus will be the impact on U.S. market demand and shipments after Apple Intelligence becomes available in late October,” Kuo said.

It is expected that total iPhone 16 series shipments for Q4 2024 will remain around 88-89 million units, slightly lower than the 90-91 million units shipped for the iPhone 15 series.

Also Read: Ratan Tata was once hired by IBM, used their device to create a CV for job at…

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Oct, 10:42 IST
Trending: iphone 16 at just 27000 in india? reddit user reveals how he got the deal iphone se 4 launch inching closer: lg, boe to make displays for apple mid-ranger iphone se 4 launch likely in march: why it may be the best option for most buyers iphone 17 slim: key details and will it become the most expensive iphone of 2025? ios 18.1 release inching closer, new beta rolled out: check what’s new samsung galaxy s24 fe vs samsung galaxy s23 fe: specs, features, and more samsung galaxy s25 lineup may feature only snapdragon 8 gen 4 chips due to low exynos 2500 yield: report vivo x200 pro 200mp periscope camera teased ahead of october 14 launch- know what’s coming apple india festive offer is here! free beats solo buds with iphone 15 and big savings on macs, iphone 16 oneplus 13 may the first to feature snapdragon 8 elite chip; teaser hints at ‘extreme’ performance
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 16 Pro models beat standard models in sales, AI features may shift the tide
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

Fans disappointed by Rockstar Games recent announcement: What does It mean for GTA 6’s future?
Indus Battle Royale game

Indus Battle Royale game to be available for Android, iPhone users from October 16: Here’s everything you need to know
Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption to finally hit on PC with new enhancements for cowboy fans- Details
PlayStation Pulse earbuds, Pulse Elite headphones launched in India with Link tech, AI noise rejection: All details

PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds, Pulse Elite headphones launched in India with Link tech, AI noise rejection
GTA Online Zombie mode

GTA Online Zombie mode to release tomorrow: Get ready for a spooky survival challenge and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Smartphones

Realme C53 to POCO M5, here is a list 5 budget-friendly phones with stellar cameras
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
iPhone 16 Pro, iphone 15 pro, samsung s23 ultra

4 best smartphone deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion sales: iPhone 15 Pro, Pixel 8 and more

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets