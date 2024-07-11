 iPhone 16 Pro models to get major battery and fast charging upgrades- This is what Apple may be bringing | Mobile News

iPhone 16 Pro models to get major battery and fast charging upgrades- This is what Apple may be bringing

iPhone 16 Pro models are rumoured to get 40W fast charging support, know what Apple has planned for the upcoming iPhone models.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 11 2024, 12:27 IST
iPhone 16 Pro launch in September: Here are 5 major upgrades that Apple will bring
1/5 The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to be launched in September based on Apple’s previous trends of announcing the new generation of iPhone. This year, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get significant upgrades in terms of design, specifications, and features. For starters, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get an increased display size from 6.1-inch to 6.3-inch. These changes are expected to be made to fit several other components in the device.  (AFP)
2/5 The smartphone will likely feature a more powerful A18 Pro chipset that may include an upgraded Neural Engine and more cores for effective artificial intelligence-based processing. Analyst Jeff Pu predicted that the processor will likely come with a larger die size and improved AI performance. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro may include a new thermal design for improved heat management. (Bloomberg)
3/5 In a recent report, it was highlighted that the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to feature an upgraded periscope camera with a “quadruple-reflection prism” design which also comes with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This upgrade will iley reduce the camera bump on the device and will provide 5x optical zoom capabilities. Therefore, Apple also plans to upgrade camera performance for iPhone 16 Pro users.  (AP)
4/5 iPhone 16 Pro will support the upcoming iOS 18 update which includes several new features such as home and lock screen customisation, upgrades to iOS apps, and more. Most importantly, the update will bring on-device Apple Integllience to the smartphone which is an AI-powered feature to boost smart experience.  (Bloomberg)
5/5 Lastly, the iPhone 16 Pro is getting a slight boost in battery size in comparison to the iPhone 15 Pro. The upcoming smartphone is expected to get a 3,355 mAh battery which is slightly higher than last year’s 3,274 mAh battery. Therefore, the iPhone 16 Pro may provide an improved battery life than the iPhone 15 Pro or other older generation iPhones.  (Apple)
iPhone 16 Pro models to support 40W fast charging, check details. (Bloomberg)

Apple iPhone 16 Pro models have been making headlines for the past few weeks due to its rumoured specifications and upgrades. This year, the upcoming Pro models are speculated to get several software and hardware upgrades, making it a worthwhile investment. A new leak about the iPhone 16 Pro has been circulating which claims that Apple is planning to boost the charging capabilities of the device with upgraded charging capacities. Know what's coming ahead of the official launch. 

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro launch in September: Here are 5 major upgrades that Apple will bring

iPhone 16 Pro Fast Charging capabilities

In previous leaks, it was reported that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to get upgraded batteries with longer battery life. Now according to an IT Home report, the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup are expected to get 40W fast charging support which is greater than last year's 27W maximum charging speeds. With iPhone 15 models, Apple claimed that it power-ups the device by  50 percent in 30 minutes with a 20W or higher charging adaptor. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 16 series price, specs, upgrades tipped ahead of Apple Event in September- All details

Therefore, with a 40W maximum charging speed, the iPhone 16 Pro models will have reduced charging time, making the device recharge at faster speeds. The report said, “The increased charging power of Apple's iPhone 16 series mobile phones is expected to be used to balance and improve the problem of increased charging time caused by the increase in battery capacity.” 

Alongside fast wired charging, Apple may also announce 20W wireless charging as well, which is also a massive upgrade from 15W wireless charging. These claims were also made by MacRumors as part of their early leaks when it was highlighted that Apple may integrate stacked battery technology for the upcoming iPhone series. 

Also read: iPhone 16 to get design changes for Face ID system: Here's what Apple may launch

iPhone 16 Pro battery sizes

According to leaks and rumours, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get an upgraded battery size of 3355mAh and the iPhone 16 Pro Max may get a 4676mAh battery for increased battery life. Therefore, with the iPhone 16 series, Apple is planning to enhance its battery performance with future generations of iPhones. 

