iPhone 16 Pro models to get major battery and fast charging upgrades- This is what Apple may be bringing

Apple iPhone 16 Pro models have been making headlines for the past few weeks due to its rumoured specifications and upgrades. This year, the upcoming Pro models are speculated to get several software and hardware upgrades, making it a worthwhile investment. A new leak about the iPhone 16 Pro has been circulating which claims that Apple is planning to boost the charging capabilities of the device with upgraded charging capacities. Know what's coming ahead of the official launch.

iPhone 16 Pro Fast Charging capabilities

In previous leaks, it was reported that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to get upgraded batteries with longer battery life. Now according to an IT Home report, the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup are expected to get 40W fast charging support which is greater than last year's 27W maximum charging speeds. With iPhone 15 models, Apple claimed that it power-ups the device by 50 percent in 30 minutes with a 20W or higher charging adaptor.

Therefore, with a 40W maximum charging speed, the iPhone 16 Pro models will have reduced charging time, making the device recharge at faster speeds. The report said, “The increased charging power of Apple's iPhone 16 series mobile phones is expected to be used to balance and improve the problem of increased charging time caused by the increase in battery capacity.”

Alongside fast wired charging, Apple may also announce 20W wireless charging as well, which is also a massive upgrade from 15W wireless charging. These claims were also made by MacRumors as part of their early leaks when it was highlighted that Apple may integrate stacked battery technology for the upcoming iPhone series.

iPhone 16 Pro battery sizes

According to leaks and rumours, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get an upgraded battery size of 3355mAh and the iPhone 16 Pro Max may get a 4676mAh battery for increased battery life. Therefore, with the iPhone 16 series, Apple is planning to enhance its battery performance with future generations of iPhones.

