iPhone 16 Pro models to use telephoto lens from LG: Here’s everything you need to know

Apple has finally announced the iPhone 16 series launch date which is scheduled for September 9, 2024. As the launch announcement came forward, a new leak about the iPhone 16 Pro models also circulated regarding its new telephoto lens. A Korean publication named The Elec claims that Apple is expected to use a telephoto lens from a supplier named LG Innotek. This telephoto from the supplier was also featured in last year's iPhone 15 Pro Max. Know more about the iPhone 16 Pro model telephoto lens.

iPhone 16 Pro model telephoto lens supplier

According to The Elec report, Apple will be integrating telephoto lenses from LG Innotek into the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models. The supplier is rumoured to supply the modules for the first batch of iPhone 16 Pro models. These lenses were also integrated into last year's iPhone 15 Pro Max, and now we may also see it in the upcoming Pro models.

Last year, these new lenses from LG improved the optical zoom capabilities of iPhones. Apple utilises a method called Tetraprism technology that comes with a folded glass structure within the lens. This technology enables the lens to effectively reflect the light and achieve a focal length of 120mm. For the Pro Max variant, MacRumors reported that Apple takes advantage of 3D sensor-shift optical image stabilisation for its telephoto lens to capture stable images as it has the ability to move in three directions (up, down, and sideways). In simpler terms, it enables the camera lens to capture detailed images without any hassle.

After the initial supply, Foxconn and Cowell are expected to take charge of the development of the new telephoto lens, allowing Apple to save costs for the production of its camera sensor.

Based on recent leaks, the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to get a new telephoto camera which may improve the optical zoom performance. Earlier, iPhone 15 Pro offers 3x optical zoom, now with iPhone 16 Pro users may get to use the 5x zoom similar to what iPhone 15 Pro Max offers. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will likely offer enhanced zoom capabilities with a new rumours tetraprism lens.

