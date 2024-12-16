If you've had your eyes set on the iPhone 16 Pro since its launch and are contemplating whether to buy the phone or not, here's some good news for you. The phone is now available at a great price. In fact, this offer is even better than the initial cashback offers that were available with the phone, some of which are still active. This is because you can get a massive discount of around ₹8,870 on the 256GB model of the iPhone 16 Pro, essentially bringing its price close to the 128GB iPhone 16 Pro, giving you somewhat of a free upgrade. Read on to know how this deal works.

iPhone 16 Pro 256GB model for ₹ 1,21,030: How this deal works

On Amazon, the phone is currently listed at its full price, ₹1,29,900. However, you can purchase this phone using several credit cards, including those from SBI, ICICI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and more, and get an instant discount of ₹4,000. This brings the price down to around ₹1,26,000. However, if you have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you can get a better deal, and get a total discount of ₹8,870.

How? Firstly, Amazon is offering ₹2,500 instant off when you check out using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Additionally, Amazon provides 5% cashback to all Amazon Prime members who use their Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card (you must be using a Prime account). This cashback amounts to ₹6,370, which will be credited to your Amazon Pay balance after your billing cycle. While this isn't an instant discount, it brings the effective price of the phone further down.

This brings the overall effective price to ₹1,21,030, which is just about ₹1,000 more than the market price of the 128GB model. This makes the 256GB model a great value for money deal.

Should you buy the iPhone 16 Pro now or wait for the iPhone 17 series?

The iPhone 16 Pro is the latest and greatest by Apple. The best part is, if you're buying the smaller model, you're not compromising on anything compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, as you essentially get the same camera system with the 5x telephoto Tetraprism lens.

That being said, the iPhone 16 Pro is certainly a refined product with major new additions, including the camera control button, which some may find useful or not. You also have the support for Photographic Styles and professional-grade features like ProRes Log. And, of course, the A18 Pro chipset powering the device, makes it one of the fastest mobile phones in the market today.

