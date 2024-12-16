iPhone 16 Pro price cut on Amazon: How to get an 8,870 discount on the 256GB model

You can get a massive discount of around 8,870 on the 256GB model of the iPhone 16 Pro, essentially bringing its price close to the 128GB iPhone 16 Pro. Here's how this deal works.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Dec 16 2024, 11:10 IST
iPhone 16 Pro price cut on Amazon: How to get an <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,870 discount on the 256GB model
Here’s why you should buy the iPhone 16 Pro for a worthy smartphone upgrade. (AFP)

If you've had your eyes set on the iPhone 16 Pro since its launch and are contemplating whether to buy the phone or not, here's some good news for you. The phone is now available at a great price. In fact, this offer is even better than the initial cashback offers that were available with the phone, some of which are still active. This is because you can get a massive discount of around 8,870 on the 256GB model of the iPhone 16 Pro, essentially bringing its price close to the 128GB iPhone 16 Pro, giving you somewhat of a free upgrade. Read on to know how this deal works.

Also Read: Realme GT 7 Pro vs Realme GT 6: It is worth the upgrade?

More about Apple iPhone 16 Pro
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹119,900
Check details
See full Specifications

iPhone 16 Pro 256GB model for 1,21,030: How this deal works

On Amazon, the phone is currently listed at its full price, 1,29,900. However, you can purchase this phone using several credit cards, including those from SBI, ICICI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and more, and get an instant discount of 4,000. This brings the price down to around 1,26,000. However, if you have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you can get a better deal, and get a total discount of 8,870.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

How? Firstly, Amazon is offering 2,500 instant off when you check out using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Additionally, Amazon provides 5% cashback to all Amazon Prime members who use their Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card (you must be using a Prime account). This cashback amounts to 6,370, which will be credited to your Amazon Pay balance after your billing cycle. While this isn't an instant discount, it brings the effective price of the phone further down.

This brings the overall effective price to 1,21,030, which is just about 1,000 more than the market price of the 128GB model. This makes the 256GB model a great value for money deal.

Also Read: Pushpa 2 OTT release: Allu Arjun's record breaking Hindi dubbed blockbuster movie to stream online on…

Should you buy the iPhone 16 Pro now or wait for the iPhone 17 series?

The iPhone 16 Pro is the latest and greatest by Apple. The best part is, if you're buying the smaller model, you're not compromising on anything compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, as you essentially get the same camera system with the 5x telephoto Tetraprism lens.

That being said, the iPhone 16 Pro is certainly a refined product with major new additions, including the camera control button, which some may find useful or not. You also have the support for Photographic Styles and professional-grade features like ProRes Log. And, of course, the A18 Pro chipset powering the device, makes it one of the fastest mobile phones in the market today.

Also Read: Swiggy launches 'Scenes' to compete with Zomato's District: Know what is it and how it works

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Dec, 11:10 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iPhone 16 Pro price cut on Amazon: How to get an 8,870 discount on the 256GB model
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

Rockstar Games teases extraordinary features in GTA 6, leaving fans eager for upcoming trailer
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 15: Grab bundles, diamonds, and more for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 15: Grab bundles, diamonds, and more for free
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 14: Grab gloo wall skins, diamonds, and more for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 14: Grab gloo wall skins, diamonds, and more for free
Netflix Squid Game: Unleashed

Netflix to offer free access to 'Squid Game: Unleashed' mobile game for non-subscribers at launch
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, not The Last of Us 3, is PlayStation’s next big game; Naughty Dog unveils trailer

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets