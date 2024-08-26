iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max key runners in Apple’s big bet- Know what’s coming ahead of September launch

Apple is expected to make the launch announcement by this week, as the iPhone 16 launch timeline is almost here. While we all are waiting to see what the new iPhone 16 series brings to the market, tipsters have been on the journey to reveal every possible aspect of the new-generation iPhone. Now, in a new leak, it was reported that Apple may develop more iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models in comparison to last year. Know what Apple has planned this year.

Also read: iPhone 16 series launch date: September 10 likely to mark the debut of Apple's next-gen devices

iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max production units to be increased

According to The Elec report, Apple's supply chain information was leaked revealing increased production units for the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models. Earlier, it was reported that Apple will be producing 90.1 million iPhones this year which was higher than last year's 86.2 million target. Now, it is revealed that 37% of the iPhone units will be acquired by the iPhone 16 Pro models, therefore, in terms of numbers, Apple may bring about 33.2 million units of iPhone 16 Pro Max models.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 camera specs leaked ahead of launch: Here are the new features, upgrades to expect

For reference, last year Apple produced 24.2 million units of iPhone 15 Pro Max and 21.8 million 15 Pro. Therefore, Apple is planning for a significant increase in iPhone production, which means the demand for the iPhone 16 series is also expected to be higher than last year's iPhone year.

Not only iPhone 16 Pro models, but the standard iPhone 16 may also be produced greater in numbers. As of now, the iPhone 16 may have 24.5 million units which is a 27% increase from last year's iPhone 15. However, due to the unpopularity of the iPhone Plus series, the iPhone 16 Plus units have been reduced from 8.5 million to 5.8 million. However, the demand curve changes each year, therefore the plans may eventually change after the official launch of the product.

Also read: iPhone 16 series may cost less than its predecessor in India due to these two key reasons- All details

Now, Apple's goal for this year hints towards the larger profit margin from the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models since they get greater traction due to upgraded performance, camera, and the upcoming Apple Intelligence.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!