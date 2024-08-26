 iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max key runners in Apple’s big bet- Know what’s coming ahead of September launch | Mobile News

iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max key runners in Apple's big bet- Know what's coming ahead of September launch

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max production units are rumoured to be increased with greater expected demand, know what Apple has planned.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 26 2024, 09:26 IST
iPhone 16 launch in September: 5 reasons why iPhone 15 isn't worth it even after discount
The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max
iPhone 16 series will debut in just a few weeks with upgraded specifications and new features. As the launch timeline nears, many smartphone buyers must be waiting for the iPhone 15 price drop. However, the smartphone is not worth the upgrade due to several reasons and hardware limitations.
The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max
iPhone 15 is just a year old, however, it features a 2022 A16 Bionic chip which lacks speed, multitasking, and performance in comparison to upcoming A18 series chipsets. iPhone 16 would be the first time when all iPhone models will get upgraded chipsets. Therefore, iPhone 16 users can enjoy all the latest features in the long run with smooth and fast performance.
The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max
iPhone 15 will miss Apple Intelligence despite being a year older. The smartphone is compatible with the iOS 18 update but it will miss out on the latest AI features which were announced at the recent WWDC event. Therefore, it is not worth spending a huge amount of money on an older generation even if it gets discounted. Therefore, with iPhone 15 users will not be able to enjoy smarter Siri, AI-powered iOS apps, and other features.
The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max
The iPhone 16 will likely be priced around $799 which is around Rs.80000 in India. However, if you are looking for more economical options then you must wait for the iPhone SE 4 which is expected to debut in March 2025. The smartphone is expected to come with all the premium features at a very affordable price.
The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max
Lastly, iPhone 15 may not be an ideal option if you want something new and fresh. As the AI trend is taking the world by storm, these features will only grow in future and due to the hardware limitation, the smartphone will not be able to support AI, making it a disappointing move from Apple and not an ideal smartphone upgrade.
The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max
Apple to produce 33.2 million units of iPhone 16 Pro models. (representative image) (unsplash)

Apple is expected to make the launch announcement by this week, as the iPhone 16 launch timeline is almost here. While we all are waiting to see what the new iPhone 16 series brings to the market, tipsters have been on the journey to reveal every possible aspect of the new-generation iPhone. Now, in a new leak, it was reported that Apple may develop more iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models in comparison to last year. Know what Apple has planned this year. 

Also read: iPhone 16 series launch date: September 10 likely to mark the debut of Apple's next-gen devices

iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max production units to be increased

According to The Elec report, Apple's supply chain information was leaked revealing increased production units for the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models. Earlier, it was reported that Apple will be producing 90.1 million iPhones this year which was higher than last year's  86.2 million target. Now, it is revealed that 37% of the iPhone units will be acquired by the iPhone 16 Pro models, therefore, in terms of numbers, Apple may bring about 33.2 million units of iPhone 16 Pro Max models. 

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 camera specs leaked ahead of launch: Here are the new features, upgrades to expect

For reference, last year Apple produced  24.2 million units of iPhone 15 Pro Max and 21.8 million 15 Pro. Therefore, Apple is planning for a significant increase in iPhone production, which means the demand for the iPhone 16 series is also expected to be higher than last year's iPhone year. 

Not only iPhone 16 Pro models, but the standard iPhone 16 may also be produced greater in numbers. As of now, the iPhone 16 may have 24.5 million units which is a 27% increase from last year's iPhone 15. However, due to the unpopularity of the iPhone Plus series, the iPhone 16 Plus units have been reduced from 8.5 million to 5.8 million.  However, the demand curve changes each year, therefore the plans may eventually change after the official launch of the product. 

Also read: iPhone 16 series may cost less than its predecessor in India due to these two key reasons- All details

Now, Apple's goal for this year hints towards the larger profit margin from the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models since they get greater traction due to upgraded performance, camera, and the upcoming Apple Intelligence. 

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 09:26 IST
