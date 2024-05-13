iPhone 16 Pro series camera specifications revealed: 4 big upgrades Apple is planning to make in 2024

iPhone 16 series launch is just four months away and several rumours about the device have started to surface online. With its expected design to speculated specifications, every detail is now available, giving us a glimpse of what may be announced in the September launch event. Recently, multiple sources revealed that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may get a major boost in terms of camera specifications. Know what's coming with the new iPhone 16 Pro models.

iPhone 16 Pro model camera

According to a 9To5Mac report, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max cameras are expected to get several improvements and upgrades. The tipsters have highlighted four key areas where Apple might make changes, this year we will likely get upgraded ultra-wide cameras, optical zoom, anti-reflective coating, and main cameras. Let's dive deep and check what the upgrades will look like when the iPhone 16 Pro models will finally be launched.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Based on rumours, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may get a 48MP ultra-wide camera from the 12MP ultra-wide camera available in the iPhone 15 Pro version. This upgrade will allow the smartphone to capture more light and detail of scenes and objects. Additionally, the camera will likely provide higher resolution images and allow for spatial video recording with great clarity.

On the other hand, there are also rumours about the iPhone 16 Pro's upgraded tetaprism camera which Apple may call the “periscope ultra-long telephoto combination camera.” The smartphone camera will support 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom. However, some experts speculate that the new camera in iPhone 16 Pro models may support even more expanded zoom capabilities.

Apple is also reportedly testing a new atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology for Anti-reflective coating. It is a lens coating technology that may reduce the lens flare. Lastly, the main camera of the iPhone 16 Pro models may capture improved low-light scenes with upgraded Sony sensors. The sensor is expected to capture more light and it will revoke the noise to capture a detailed low-light image.

Note that the information is based on rumours and leaks, therefore, we must wait for the official announcements to confirm what upgrades are coming to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!