iPhone 16 Pro tipped to get a BIG camera upgrade; Know what’s coming

Ever since Apple debuted its iPhone 15 series, tipsters have started providing information about the company's next flagship product, the iPhone 16. Although the devices are due to launch for almost a year, we've already heard many promising details about the iPhone 16 series, including a haptic Action button, a new camera button, under-display Face ID, and more. Now, another promising leak has surfaced which reveals exciting information about the potential upgrades coming to the iPhone 16 Pro's camera.

iPhone 16 Pro camera upgrades

When Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 series in September, the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max debuted a feature that no other iPhone had before - a telephoto lens. According to Apple, the new tetraprism design of the telephoto lens combines Optical Image Stabilization with Apple's 3D Autofocus Sensor Shift to create its most advanced stabilization system yet. While it was rumoured that both Pro models would come with this feature, only the iPhone 15 Pro Max actually features it.

But now, Apple is looking to bring the tetraprism lens to next year's iPhone 16 Pro as well and is looking to pioneer special lenses to compensate for the smaller size of the smartphone. According to a report by Money UDN, Apple will bring in special moulded glass lenses that would be fitted on the telephoto camera. This would allow the Cupertino-based tech giant to fit in larger lenses without compromising the small form factor of the iPhone 16 Pro.

The report further states that Apple has already contacted Lagran to provide the same, the company that already supplies its tetraprism compact camera module (CCM). The manufacturer has reportedly already kicked off the production of the same to avoid any delays due to shortages or supply-chain issues.

Advantage of moulded glass lens

If true, it could make Apple one of the first companies to utilize moulded glass lenses. For the unaware, moulded glass lenses can reduce the size and weight of a lens system without compromising on the magnification. A single moulded glass lens can replace the multiple layers of elements that are present in most smartphone lenses. These lenses are already being used in multiple industries such as imaging, laser pointing, medical devices, and laser diode-to-fiber coupling, and now, Apple's iPhone 16 series could get it too.

Do note that all the information mentioned above is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt until Apple officially confirms the iPhone 16.